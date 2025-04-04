Tawa & Lawlar Orchestrate the Offense as Reno Rolls Past Tacoma in 8-2 Victory

April 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (3-3) found their stride offensively against the Tacoma Rainiers (4-2), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in an assertive 8-2 victory on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Tim Tawa set the tone with the bat, driving in three runs on two doubles in the win. The Stanford product roped a sinker from Logan Evans into the right-centerfield gap to score Jordan Lawlar and Trey Mancini in the first frame and later drove in another in the bottom of the third to extend the Aces lead. Tawa has been dialed in at the plate, riding a six-game hitting streak to start the year, going 9-for-23 (.391) with six extra-base hits and a Pacific Coast League-leading 12 RBI.

Following a productive night at the dish in yesterday's matchup, Lawlar kept it going in tonight's win, collecting three knocks with three RBI. The exciting prospect got Reno on the board with an RBI single to score Jorge Barrosa in the first inning and then drove in two more in a bases-loaded situation in the eighth. After a slow start, Lawlar has shaken off the rust, going 5-for-12 (.417) with four RBI this series.

Yilber Diaz was efficient in his second outing of the year, allowing one run on five hits with five punchouts and three walks in 4 2/3 frames. The electric flame-thrower has yet to reach more than five innings this season but has shown off his incredible stuff as he leads the PCL in strikeouts (11).

The Aces will ride the momentum into Friday's matchup against the Tacoma Rainiers, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 P.M. PST.

Aces Notables:

Tim Tawa: 2-for-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI

Jordan Lawlar: 3-for-4, 3 RBI, 1 BB

Tristin English: 1-for-3, 1 RBI

Grae Kessinger: 1-for-3, 1 2B

