Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Reno

TODAY'S GAME - 4/4 @ Reno

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (0-0, 1.59) vs. Reno LHP Tommy Henry (0-1, 14.54)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD INF Leo Rivas (#4) - Optioned to Tacoma

ADD LHP Jhonathan Diaz (#31) - Optioned to Tacoma

DELETE RHP Luis F. Castillo - Contract selected by Seattle

DELETE RHP Hagen Danner - Designated for Assignment

THE RAINIERS: Dropped the third game of the series 8-2 to Reno on Thursday...the Rainiers scored the game's first run on a Ben Williamson double to take a 1-0 lead...Reno answered in the bottom of the frame as the first four batters reached against Logan Evans to eventually get out to a 3-1 lead...the Aces tacked on two more runs in the third inning, leading 5-1...the Rainiers only had three runners reaching scoring position from the second inning through the sixth...Rhylan Thomas scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to make it 5-2, but Reno scored three times in the eighth inning to win the game 8-2.

ROSTER RECAP: The Mariners selected the contract of RHP Luis F. Castillo on Friday, and Designated RHP Hagen Danner for Assignment...Castillo made one start for the Rainiers (March 30 vs Round Rock), throwing 5.2 innings of one-run baseball, allowing two hits, two walks and striking out a pair...Danner made two relief appearances for Tacoma, earning a win on March 30 against Round Rock...in two appearances, he threw 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits, three walks and striking out one...the Rainiers added LHP Jhonathan Diaz and INF Leo Rivas to the active roster today, as well...Diaz made one Major League relief appearance with Seattle, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings on April 1 against Detroit...Rivas was recalled by Seattle on April 1, but did not appear in a game and was optioned back on April 3.

BEN DOING IT WITH THE BAT, TOO: INF Ben Williamson recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game on Thursday, going 2-for-4 with his first extra-base hit at Triple-A, clubbing a first-inning double...Williamson has recorded hits in five of the team's first six games...after starting the season 3-for-15, Williamson now has four hits in his last eight at-bats. GET THE KEYS, START THE FORD: Harry Ford led off the game for the Rainiers on Wednesday, marking the first time that a catcher led off the game for Tacoma since Rob Johnson did so on May 27, 2007 at Tucson and just the third time a catcher has led off for Tacoma since 2005...Ford went 1-2 with three walks and three runs scored...Ford has led off 154 of the 360 games he's played in his career...in those 154 games as the leadoff batter, Ford has hit .258/.398/.397 with 14 home runs and 113 walks to 151 strikeouts.

REHAB RUNDOWN: RHP Troy Taylor was sent to the Rainiers on Tuesday to begin a Major League Rehab assignment...Taylor was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on March 27 (retro March 24) for a right lat strain...Taylor threw in seven spring training games with Seattle, allowing two runs on five hits in 5.1 innings with one walk and one strikeout...Taylor spent 2024 between High-A Everett, Double-A Arkansas and Seattle, going 3-4 with a 1.27 ERA in the minor leagues and 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA in 21 Major League appearances...in his first outing with the Rainiers, Taylor allowed two runs on four hits, striking out one...his fastball topped out at 97.9 mph.

ROLLING INTO RENO: The first road trip of the 2025 season takes the Rainiers to Reno for a six-game series against the Aces...the Rainiers went 19-8 against Reno last season and 7-5 at Greater Nevada Field...the Rainiers hit .281 at Greater Nevada Field last sea- son, their third-highest mark of any PCL venue...the club's 15 home runs last year at GNF are the most they hit at any road ballpark in 2024.

TAKING OUR FIRST ROAD TEST : Cheney Stadium has played well for Tacoma pitchers in recent memory, with the pitching staff owning a 4.81 ERA at home compared to a 5.55 mark on the road in the last four seasons....the Rainiers have gone 167-123 in the last four years, opposed to their 142-148 record on the road in that time...last year, the Rainiers went 48-27 at home, a .640 winning percentage, their second-best mark in the last 20 years, and the 48 wins are tied for the most home wins for the club since 2005... the 48 home wins last year are also tied for the fourth-most in a single season in the Pacific Coast League since 2005.

TOP PROSPECTS IN TACOMA : Five of the Mariners' Top 30 prospects (per MLB Pipe- line) will open the season with the Rainiers...No. 3 Cole Young, No. 4 Harry Ford, No. 10 Logan Evans, No. 11 Tyler Locklear and No. 13 Ben Williamson will start the season with Tacoma...Young, Ford, Evans and Williamson made their Triple-A debuts on Friday. Locklear played 70 games with the Rainiers last year, hitting .260 with eight home runs and 41 RBI on his way to making his Major League debut in 2024...Locklear played 16 games with the Mariners last year, going 7-for-45 (.156) with one double, two home runs and three RBI.

MARINERS UPDATE : The Mariners had yesterday off as they travel to San Fransisco to open a three-game series against the Giants today.

