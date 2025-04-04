Taylor's Homer Powers Tacoma To 7-6 Win Over Reno

April 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (5-2) back in the win column with 7-6 win over the Reno Aces (3-4) at Greater Nevada Field on Friday night.

Tacoma took a 1-0 lead over Reno in the first after a leadoff single from Leo Rivas put one on. Harry Ford drove him in with his first double at the Triple-A level.

Reno took the lead scoring two in the home half. A double from Jorge Barrosa began the inning before a double from Jordan Lawlar drove him in. Trey Mancini singled before Tristin English grounded into a double play allowing Lawlar to score.

Four runs came in for Tacoma in the top of the second inning. Dominic Canzone notched his first multi-hit game with a leadoff single before a single from Samad Taylor and a sacrifice batter from Rhylan Thomas loaded the bases. Jack Lopez scored Canzone with a single to tie it before a bases-loaded walk brought in Rivas to regain the lead. Ford hit a sacrifice fly to left to drive in Thomas and make it 4-2. Cole Young reached on an error to the third baseman to bring in Lopez and Tacoma led by three.

The Aces inched closer in the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer from Kevin Graham along with an RBI double from Barrosa to put them within two. An RBI double from Conor Kaiser in the bottom of the sixth cut the Rainiers lead to just one. Ildemaro Vargas tied it up at six with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

Samad Taylor proved to be the difference with a solo homer to lead off the top of the eighth inning. His second homer of the season landed just beneath the score board and put Tacoma back on top, 7-6. Drew Pomeranz came in to close in the bottom of the ninth. He went on to retire three of the four batters that he faced and capped it off with a strikeout looking to secure his first save of the season.

The Rainiers scored a season-high seven runs and tied their season-high with 12 hits.

The Rainiers four runs in the second inning ties a season-high for most runs in an inning that last came on Opening Day.

Tacoma pitchers have walked exactly four batters in each of the teams first seven games of the season.

With Samad Taylor's home run in the eighth inning, the Rainiers are now 3-0 when they hit a home run this season.

Taylor's 438 ft. home run is the longest for the Rainiers this season and the third longest in the PCL.

The Rainiers are now 4-0 when they score four or more runs this season.

