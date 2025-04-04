Fulford's Two-Run Blast Gives Isotopes 5-4 Walk-Off Win Over Bees

April 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM -Trailing by two runs entering the ninth inning, Sterlin Thompson singled to lead off the frame, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then scored on Warming Bernabel RBI single. Braxton Fulford then blasted a two-run, walk-off dinger to left to give the Isotopes a 5-4 victory Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes completed their first walk-off of the 2025 season and first since September 13, 2024, against Las Vegas when Elehuris Montero connected on a two-run homer in the 10th frame.

-It's the Isotopes ninth all-time walk-off win against Salt Lake (last: June 28, 2024, Connor Kaiser two-run double). Additionally, it's the first time in club history Albuquerque has hit a walk-off homer against the Bees.

-With the win, Albuquerque is now 2-0 in one run games on the season (also: March 30 at Sacramento, 2-1). Dating back to last year, the Isotopes have won three-straight one-run games (other: September 22, 2024, at Reno, 7-6, 10 innings).

-The Isotopes did not commit an error on the night, the sixth game of the year without an error. Albuquerque's two errors on the season are tied for the fewest errors in Triple-A (others: Columbus and Worcester).

-Albuquerque scored more than three runs for the second time this year (also: April 2 vs. Salt Lake, 17 runs).

-Braxton Fulford's two-run, walk-off clout is his second four-bagger of the year and his second in his last three games. He also registered his first multi-hit contest of the season.

-Aaron Schunk recorded two singles on the night for his second multi-hit game of the year and second in his last three games.

-Ryan Ritter drove in a run for the second-straight night. He has an RBI in three of his last four contests.

-Warming Bernabel drove in his second run of the season in the ninth inning with his RBI single.

-Starter Tanner Gordon completed 5.2 frames and allowed two runs on five hits, one walk and one homer while punching out six.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees meet for game five of the series tomorrow at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park at 6:35 pm. Albuquerque's starter has yet to be announced while Dakota Hudson is slated to take the hill for Salt Lake.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.