Isotopes Claim 8-6 Win over Tacoma

June 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Tacoma, WA - The Isotopes scored eight runs between the third and sixth innings-plating two tallies in each frame-and held off a late Tacoma rally to claim an 8-6 triumph over the Rainiers Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes ended their four-game losing skid, which was tied for the longest of the season (three times).

-The Isotopes improve to 16-17 in games decided by two runs or fewer. Five of the club's last seven games have had a margin of two runs or fewer (2-3).

-Albuquerque has split the first two games of a series for the eighth time this year and fourth-straight set.

-The Isotopes swiped three bags on the night, just the sixth time this season with at least three stolen bases but the second occurrence in the club's last six games.

-Albuquerque has stolen multiple bags in two-straight games for just the second time this year (also: April 2-3 vs. Salt Lake).

-Nick Anderson recorded his first save with Albuquerque in his fifth game with the club. It was the Isotopes first save since June 5 at El Paso (Antoine Kelly).

-The Isotopes left 10 runners on base, the most since also stranding 10 on June 5 at El Paso. It was the 12th time in 2025 the club has left double-digit runners on base.

-Albuquerque went 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position and are just 3-for-19 over the first two games of the series.

-The Isotopes recorded their 31st win on the year. The club did not win it's 31st game last year until July 4. It's the fastest the Isotopes have claimed 31 wins since 2022 (also 31 on June 18; five fewer games).

-Sterlin Thompson belted his ninth homer of the season and his fourth since June 6. Recorded his 16th multi-hit game of the season. Reached base four times for the third time this year (also: May 16 vs. Tacoma and June 6 at El Paso). Was also hit by a pitch, his 13th of the season, which is second in Triple-A. Tallied his eighth steal of 2025 in nine attempts.

-Since May 2, is slashing .352/.456/.656 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight homers and 22 RBI, raising batting average from .172 to .275.

-Owen Miller recorded two hits, including a double, to extend his hit streak to 13 games. Slashing .386/.403/.579 with five doubles, two homers and seven RBI. It's tied for the longest hit streak of his career (also: May 3-21, 2023, with Milwaukee). Five of his nine doubles on the year have come since June 1.

-Warming Bernabel recorded two knocks for his team-leading 24th multi-hit contest on the year. Extended his hit streak to 13 games, slashing .442/.456/.519 with one double, one homer and eight RBI. One game shy of tying his career-high hit streak matched twice (also: June 26-July 20, 2024, and August 23-September 10, 2024).

-Yanquiel Fernandez recorded two singles for his 21st multi-hit contest of the year and sixth in his last eight games. Since June 4 (eight games), is slashing .455/.457/.697 (15x33) with two doubles, two homers and seven RBI.

-Zac Veen played in his first Triple-A game since May 22 and went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base.

-Drew Romo tallied his fourth double on the year and third in his last six games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 8:05 pm at Cheney Stadium. Andrew Quezada is slated to start for the Isotopes while Jhonathan Diaz is expected to start for Tacoma.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2025

