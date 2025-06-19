Reno Aces Announce Promotional Schedule for July

June 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have announced their promotions for the month of July which features two more homestands at Greater Nevada Field. Individual Game tickets are currently on sale via RenoAces.com, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

Special Events

Independence Day Celebration, presented by Travel Nevada:

Friday, July 4th vs. Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of San Francisco Giants.

The best baseball day of the year! Enjoy July 4th at the ballpark featuring exclusive jerseys and hats, and our biggest fireworks show of the season!

Patriotic Weekend:

Friday, July 4th - Sunday, July 6th vs. Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Patriotic Weekend is back! Custom jerseys and hats will be worn on the field all weekend. Shop Independence Day-themed merchandise in our Team Shop.

Stay after the game on both Friday and Saturday for back-to-back nights of fireworks!

Dog Day, presented by Sit Means Sit/Sinclair:

Tuesday, July 8th vs. Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Malmo Oat Milkers, presented by Oatly:

Friday, July 11th vs. Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Malmo is in Sweden, home of Oatly, the oat milk company, and the Oat Milkers are playing one game in our stadium. Come out for what is sure to be an unforgettable night.

Grateful Dead Night, presented by 103.7 The River/KOLO/Nevada Mining Association:

Saturday, July 12th vs. Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Grateful Dead Night is back! "A Carny Vibe" is performing before the game, and be sure to arrive early for a free tie-dye bucket hat giveaway and special merchandise in the Team Shop.

Micheladas de Reno, presented by Travel Nevada/101.7 Juan FM:

Tuesday, July 22nd vs. Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The team will take the field in their all victory-blue uniforms for the second of three scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field.

More information, details and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com.

Christmas in July:

Friday, July 25th vs. Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Christmas will be here before you know it, so come see Santa and Rudolph at Greater Nevada Field as we celebrate Christmas in July!

Star Wars Night, presented by 103.7 The River/KOLO:

Saturday, July 26th vs. Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In a galaxy, not so far, far away comes the return of Star Wars Night at Greater Nevada Field! Come out for one of the best nights of the year featuring Star Wars characters, jerseys, merchandise and a postgame fireworks show.

July Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Nevada Donor Network and Alice 96.5 (7/8, 7/22)- Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $5.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM (7/9, 7/23) - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Throwback Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 (7/10, 7/24) - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. Concession specials and merchandise will be available as well as $2 Coors Light.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. (7/11, 7/25) - Featuring pre-game, in-game and post-game fireworks.

Family Sundays, presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM (7/6, 7/13, 7/27) - featuring $1.50 Hot Dogs, kids run the bases postgame and be sure to wear red as the Aces will be taking the field in their red "city pride" BLC hats!

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







