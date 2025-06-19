Sugar Land Swept in Doubleheader on Thursday against Las Vegas

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (37-35) dropped both games of their doubleheader to the Las Vegas Aviators (48-24) after getting shutout in game one, 4-0, before their comeback came up short in game two, 6-3, on Thursday night at Constellation Field. Highlights of tonight's games can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Game 1 Recap:

RHP Aaron Brown (L, 2-8) struck out two batters in the first, but a two-RBI single from Darell Hernaiz put Sugar Land in an early 2-0 hole.

Las Vegas threatened in the second with two runners in scoring position and nobody out, but a popout and a 3-2 double play started by Luis Castro kept the Aviators off the board.

Bryan Lavastida belted a two-out double into left-center in the bottom of the second but was left on as Sugar Land trailed 2-0 heading into the third.

Brown settled into the game, tossing a scoreless third and fourth while retiring eight-straight batters dating back to the second inning.

Although the Aviators plated a run in the fifth after loading the bases with nobody out, Brown limited the damage. The right-handed pitcher induced a 4-6-3 double play and forced Logan Davidson to groundout, keeping the game within reach for the Space Cowboys, 3-0.

RHP Patrick Halligan relieved Brown in the sixth and hurled a shutout frame. Brown went 5.0 innings with three earned runs, two strikeouts and only two hits.

Las Vegas added another run in the top of the seventh, and while Brice Matthews ambushed the first pitch of his at-bat for a lead-off double in the bottom of the seventh, he was left stranded as Sugar Land was shutout in game one, 4-0.

Game 2 Recap:

Las Vegas loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the first, but RHP Rhett Kouba (L, 1-2) worked out of the jam as Davidson flew out to center.

For the second-straight inning, the Aviators had the bases loaded with two outs in the second, and a walk and a hit batter scored two Las Vegas runs as Sugar Land went behind, 2-0.

The Space Cowboys threatened in the bottom half of the second as Castro and Collin Price took back-to-back lead-off walks, but a fielder's choice and a double play left the runners on base.

An RBI double from Alejo Lopez and a sacrifice fly in the top of the third doubled the Aviators' lead as Sugar Land trailed, 4-0.

Sugar Land broke through in the home half of the third as Colin Barber swatted a one-out base hit to right, Zack Short walked and Matthews whipped an RBI single into left-center, plating Barber.

Las Vegas answered with two runs in the top of the fourth due to a two-RBI single from Daniel Susac as the Space Cowboys faced a 6-1 deficit.

Edwin Díaz lined a two-out double into the left-field corner in the bottom of the fourth, and in the ensuing at-bat, he came around to score on an error from Hernaiz, making it a 6-2 game.

RHP Ray Gaither came on in the fifth, went six up, six down with two strikeouts and 22 of his 29 pitches for strikes.

The Space Cowboys executed a two-out rally in the home half of the sixth as Lavastida singled, moved to second on a walk from Díaz and scored on a Kenedy Corona RBI single as Sugar Land whittled their deficit. However, the Space Cowboys were retired in order in the seventh as they lost the second game of their doubleheader, 6-3.

NOTABLE:

- With a double in game one and an RBI single in game two, Brice Matthews is 15-for-42 (.357) in his last 10 games with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, 10 RBI and five walks.

- Aaron Brown went 5.0 innings in game one, tying his second-longest start of the season, while tossing 88 pitches, tying a season-high. He created eight swings-and-misses on 48 strikes.

- Edwin Díaz made his first appearance with Sugar Land on Thursday since being promoted from Corpus Christi on June 18. Díaz started both games of the doubleheader and recorded his first hit with Sugar Land in 2025 with a double in game two.

- Zack Short walked in the third inning of game two after coming into today's game second in the PCL with 52 walks.

- After 2.0 scoreless innings in game two on Thursday, Ray Gaither has not allowed an earned run in his last 12.0 innings and nine appearances.

- Bryan Lavastida extended his hitting streak to four games with hits in both games on Thursday, going 4-for-12 (.333) with a double, a homer, two RBI and two walks.

The Space Cowboys' series against Las Vegas continues Friday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Tyler Ivey gets the ball for Sugar Land against RHP Mason Barnett. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







