OKC Comets MVP Program Culminates with Field Day Saturday

June 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - More than 22,000 Oklahoma elementary school students in second, third, and fourth grade participated in the ninth year of the Oklahoma City Comets MVP Program: Encouraging STEM Education presented by Devon Energy - the second consecutive year in which that milestone has been eclipsed.

This year's program culminates with MVP Field Day Saturday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - an exclusive event for participating MVP students and teachers as well as their families.

The total number of participating students during the ninth year of the program was a record-breaking 22,284, including students from 909 individual classrooms. More than 1,800 students and teachers from across Oklahoma have already reserved a space to attend MVP Field Day Saturday.

The event will include STEM activities presented by Devon Energy, OG&E, Science Museum Oklahoma, Southwestern Oklahoma State University Pharmacy and SAGE STEAM, KISS Institute for Practical Robotics, Engage Learning, Latino Community Development Agency - Robotics Club, Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, United Dynamics, Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine, Mad Science of Central Oklahoma, University of Central Oklahoma Forensic Science Institute, Mathnasium, Women's Energy Network, Team OKC Robotics / FIRST Robotics, Kid Wind and Finer Arts Oklahoma.

"MVP Field Day provides us with a fun opportunity to reward participating students and teachers for their hard work throughout the school year, while also offering unique activities to encourage STEM learning during the summer," OKC Comets General Manager Kyle Daugherty said. "As the MVP Program continues to grow across the state, so does MVP Field Day, and we're looking forward to an event filled with celebration and learning with these hard-working students thanks to the support of Devon Energy and our participating MVP Field Day vendors."

The OKC Comets MVP Program: Encouraging STEM Education is a free, easy-to-use and powerful education tool for second-, third- and fourth-grade teachers presented by Devon Energy. Used in classrooms across Oklahoma since 2017, the MVP Program helps teachers motivate students to learn and participate inside and outside the classroom by recognizing and rewarding students for their achievements.

Parents of participating students have shared recent success stories of their children's participation in the MVP Program.

"The OKC Comets MVP Program has had a tremendous impact on my son. It has helped build their confidence, teamwork and discipline both on and off the field," a second grader's parent from Britton Elementary said. "We truly appreciate all the dedication and effort that goes into making this program a success. It's made a meaningful difference in our lives."

"The MVP program has empowered my child to believe in herself and know that she can achieve anything she puts her mind on with determination and perseverance," a fourth grader's parent from Kingsgate Elementary said.

"My son has always had an advanced interest in how everything works and the program has encouraged him to expand his knowledge!" a second grader's parent from Cesar Chavez Elementary said.

Along with access to MVP Field Day, participating students and teachers received tickets to a Comets home game and a limited edition MVP hat.

Select students also earned once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including a chance to throw out a first pitch before an OKC Comets game, participate in Junior PA to announce a Comets player during the game, deliver the rosin bag pregame or participate in on-field games along with receiving tickets for their family to attend a Comets game.

Additional information about the OKC Comets MVP Program can be found at https://www.milb.com/oklahoma-city/tickets/mvp. Questions about the program can be directed to mvp@okccomets.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.