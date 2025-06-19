Inaugural Sugar Land Space Cowboys 5K/10K Presented by Houston Methodist Set for September 6

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host the first Sugar Land Space Cowboys 5K/10K presented by Houston Methodist coming up on Saturday, September 6.

Participants are invited to run, walk or jog in the race that will take place on the streets around the home of the Triple-A National Champion Space Cowboys and will conclude with the finish line near home plate at Constellation Field. Registration is open now online and there are limited spots available for the event. The race schedule can be found below.

8:00 AM - Kids Dash begins

8:15 AM - 10K begins

8:20 AM - 5K begins

All participants will receive an official Space Cowboys finisher medal, a high-performance poly tech shirt or tank top, and a commemorative timed-race bib. Participants will also receive one complimentary ticket to a Space Cowboys game for September 6 or 7 with the option to add on additional tickets at a discounted rate. At the conclusion of the race, there will be photo opportunities with Orion, the Astros Shooting Stars and the Commissioners Trophy.

The Kids Dash is open to children 12 and under. Strollers are allowed for the Kids Dash with older children racing in the front and strollers racing in the back.

Packet pickup will be on Thursday, September 4 at Constellation Field from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm. Event Day packet pickup is also available when selected during registration and participants are strongly encouraged to arrive early to find parking and wait in any potential line to receive their packet. Additional details on the race, including course information, parking, volunteer opportunities and more can be found online.







