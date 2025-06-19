Rainiers' Rally Falls Short in 8-6 Loss to Albuquerque

June 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (34-37) came up short in an 8-6 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes (31-39) on Wednesday evening, as a home run from Tyler Locklear and a two-hit performance from Luke Raley were not enough to push the Rainiers to a victory.

Tacoma opened the scoring in the second inning. Leody Taveras led off with a fly out to center field, and Tyler Locklear followed with his sixth home run of the season to give Tacoma a 1-0 lead.

Albuquerque responded in the third inning, which began with a flyout from Adael Amador. Owen Miller followed with a single, and Sterlin Thompson laced a two-run home run to right field, his ninth of the year to put the Isotopes on top 2-1. Warming Bernabel then reached on a base hit, which knocked Tacoma starter Sauryn Lao out of the game. William Fleming came on in relief, and he induced a pop out from Zac Veen and struck out Aaron Schunk to retire the side.

The Isotopes extended their lead in the fourth, which began with Yanquiel Fernandez's second base knock of the contest. Drew Romo was hit by a pitch, and Trevor Boone followed with a single into left-center field that scored Fernandez and advanced Romo to third. Amador then grounded into a 4-6-3 double play, which scored Romo and made it 4-1. Owen Miller followed with a double and Thompson walked, but Fleming was able to strand them on base as Bernabel hit into a fielder's choice for the third out of the inning.

Albuquerque added on in the fifth inning. Veen hit a leadoff single, and he stole second base with Schunk at the plate. Schunk hit a ground ball to third, and Austin Shenton's throw to first was wide, which allowed Schunk to advance to second and Veen to move up to third. Fernandez then hit a sacrifice fly that both runners advanced on, extending the Isotopes' lead to 5-1. Romo followed with an RBI double, making it 6-1. Josh Fleming took over in relief, retiring two of his first three batters to finish the inning.

Tacoma cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fifth. Samad Taylor led off with his fourth triple of the season, and he came in to score on a groundout to first base from Luke Raley, trimming the Albuquerque lead to 6-2.

The Isotopes got back on the board in the sixth inning. Miller and Bernabel began the frame with back-to-back base hits, and Veen walked to load the bases. Schunk then recorded a two-RBI single, extending the Albuquerque advantage to 8-2. Fernandez popped out, and Romo walked to reload the bases, at which point Adonis Medina came on in relief for Tacoma. Medina forced Boone to ground into an inning-ending double play to escape with the score at 8-2.

The Rainiers rallied to trim the deficit to two in the bottom of the sixth. The first three batters to come to the plate in the inning reached base, as Locklear walked, Rhylan Thomas was hit by a pitch, and Leo Rivas walked. Spencer Packard hit a sacrifice fly to score Locklear, while Thomas and Rivas both moved up a base. Shenton then laced a two-RBI double to make it an 8-5 game, and after Taylor grounded out, Raley hit a single up the middle to score Shenton and bring the score to 8-6. Albuquerque reliever Evan Justice was able to leave Raley stranded at first, as he struck out Harry Ford to end the inning.

Albuquerque's pitching was able to keep the score at 8-6, as that would be the final. Evan Justice got the win with 2.2 scoreless innings, and Nick Anderson got the save with a perfect ninth inning. Sauryn Lao took the loss for Tacoma after giving up two runs in 2.1 innings pitched.

Postgame Notes:

Samad Taylor hit his fourth triple of the season on Wednesday night, which moved him into a fourth-place tie in the PCL in that category.

With his scoreless ninth inning, Jesse Hahn extended his streak of scoreless outings to 11 games, which is the second-longest active streak in the PCL.

Tyler Locklear stole his 12th base of the season on Wednesday, which tied a career-high he set in 2023 between High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas. He's reached 12 stolen bases in only 67 games this season, versus 85 games in 2023.

Daniel Bard made his Rainiers' debut on Wednesday night, his first appearance in a full-season game since September 6, 2023, while pitching for Colorado against the Los Angeles Dodgers.







