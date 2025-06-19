Las Vegas Aviators Clinch Spot in 2025 Pacific Coast League Playoffs

June 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, have officially won the first half of the 10-team Pacific Coast League title and clinched a spot in the 2025 playoffs.

It marks the 12th all-time playoff appearance in franchise history and the first appearance since 2019 (PCL Southern Division Champions). Las Vegas has captured two PCL championships in its history as the Las Vegas Stars, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in 1986 and 1988.

The Aviators, winners of a season-high 11 straight games, are 48-24 (.667) overall and will conclude the 75-game first half in Texas against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, on Sunday, June 22.

The second half of the 150-game regular season will then continue Tuesday, June 24. The Aviators will host a nine-game homestand against the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies (June 24-29) and the Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers (July 1-3).

The Aviators will host the second half champion in the 2025 PCL best-of-three LCS beginning on Tuesday, September 23 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (46-25), Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, currently are leading the first half in the International League. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (45-26), Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, are 1.0 game behind. The winner of the first half will host the second half champion in the best-of-three LCS beginning on Tuesday, September 23.

The Las Vegas Ballpark will then host the Triple-A National Championship Game (International League vs. Pacific Coast League) for the fourth straight season on Saturday, September 27 and the time is TBA.

Las Vegas Aviators 2025 playoff tickets information is available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected].

