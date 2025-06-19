OKC Comets Game Notes - June 19, 2025

June 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Round Rock Express (33-38) at Oklahoma City Comets (43-28)

Game #72 of 150/First Half #72 of 75/Home #39 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP Dane Dunning (2-1, 4.75) vs. OKC-RHP Justin Jarvis (3-2, 6.89)

Thursday, June 19, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets look to match their longest winning streak of the season when their series against the Round Rock Express continues at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have won five games in a row and won six consecutive games twice earlier this season, including most recently April 18-24...Oklahoma City has won eight of the last 10 games and nine of the last 12 games as the team now sits a season-best 15 games above .500 at 43-28.

Last Game: Michael Chavis and Kody Hoese each recorded four hits while Chavis and Esteury Ruiz each finished with four RBI in the OKC Comets' 15-1 win Wednesday afternoon against the Round Rock Express at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets scored runs in six of eight innings and led from the first inning on as five Comets pitchers held the Express to one run. Alex Freeland hit a solo home run in the first inning before OKC scored five runs in the second inning, including a bases-clearing double by Chavis. The lone run of the day for the Express scored in the fourth inning on a RBI single by Richie Martin. Oklahoma City then closed the game with nine unanswered runs, including a three-run home run by Ruiz out to left field in the fifth inning. Chavis' fourth RBI of the day came on a RBI single in the sixth inning while Ruiz's fourth RBI of the day came in the eighth inning on a RBI single. In between, James Outman hit his 15th home run of the season in the seventh inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin Jarvis (3-2) makes his 10th start of the season with OKC...He most recently pitched June 13 in Albuquerque, allowing five runs on six hits over 4.1 innings in a no-decision outing, including a season-high two homers, with one walk and one strikeout. Prior to his last outing, Jarvis had allowed just one home run over his first 11 games this season...Across his last five starts, Jarvis has been charged with 25 earned runs and 29 hits over 16.0 innings, with opponents batting .387. Prior to May 20, Jarvis had logged a 3.48 ERA this season and was holding opponents to a .205 batting average...Overall this season, Jarvis has a 6.89 ERA over 49.2 innings with 35 strikeouts and 31 walks...He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a minor league free agent in November...He spent 2024 in the New York Mets organization, splitting time between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse...He was originally selected by Milwaukee in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, N.C.

Against the Express: 2025: 9-5 2024: 15-12 All-time: 200-156 At OKC: 91-77 The Comets and Express meet for their third and final series of the season and first of 2025 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams split their most recent series at Dell Diamond, 3-3, May 13-18 after OKC won the first series of the season between the teams April 8-13, 4-2...Through the first 12 meetings of 2025, Alex Freeland led the Comets with 19 hits and 11 RBI, while Michael Chavis hit five home runs and scored 11 runs...OKC outscored the Express, 83-50, through the first two series and hit 26 home runs compared to Round Rock's 10. OKC's pitching staff enters this final series with a 3.57 ERA against the Express while Round Rock's team ERA is 6.03 against the Comets...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 15-12, including going 6-6 in Bricktown...Oklahoma City has now won four straight season series against the Express, going 61-43 during the span, and OKC last lost a season series against Round Rock in 2019 (10-6).

You're Saying There's a Chance?: The Comets are chasing league-leading Las Vegas in the overall PCL standings with four games remaining in the first half. Both the Comets and Aviators won Wednesday, so Las Vegas maintains a 3.5-game lead ahead of Oklahoma City in the standings and Las Vegas' magic number sits at two...The Aviators are playing a doubleheader in Sugar Land today. If Las Vegas wins both of its games, the Comets will be eliminated from the title race. If Las Vegas wins one of its games today and the Comets also lose, the Aviators will clinch...Since winning four of six games in Las Vegas May 27-June 1 to pull within just a half-game of the Aviators, the Comets have gone 9-5 while the Aviators have gone 12-2, including wins in nine straight and 11 of 12...The Comets own the head-to-head tiebreaker against Las Vegas...The winner of the first half secures a playoff berth and home-field advantage in the PCL Championship Series.

Outburst: The 15 runs scored by the Comets Wednesday were the most by the team since scoring a season-high 17 runs May 31 in Las Vegas and the most runs scored by the team in a home game since a 17-7 win against the Express Aug. 6, 2023 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Wednesday was also the fourth time this season the Comets scored 15 runs in a game...The 14-run margin of victory was the largest for the team since a 15-0 win in Round Rock April 12 at Dell Diamond, and the largest at home since a 14-0 blanking of Albuquerque Aug. 27, 2023...The Comets have now scored at least seven runs in six consecutive games (55 R) and at least five runs in 18 of the last 21 games...Since May 25 (21 G), the Comets are slashing .315/.415/.531 with an average of 8.0 runs per game and 11.2 hits per game while leading all full-season teams in the Minors in AVG, runs (167) and hits (236). The team has scored at least seven runs in 14 of the 21 games.

Chaving the Day: Michael Chavis reached base five times Wednesday as he went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, a walk, four RBI and scored three runs. It marked the second time in four games he tallied four hits in a game, including three for extra bases, as he hit for the cycle June 14 in Albuquerque. He now has three four-hit games this season and his four RBI tied his season-high mark from June 8 against Reno in OKC...Chavis extended his hitting streak to season-best seven games and is batting .438 (14x32) with eight extra-base hits, eight RBI and nine runs scored...He has also hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, going 22-for-61 (.361) with 11 extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 14 runs scored...His 35 extra-base hits this season are tied for second-most in the league and his 133 total bases rank fourth.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland homered in the first inning for a second consecutive game Wednesday and has homered in back-to-back games for the first time since homering in three consecutive games Sept. 18-20, 2024 with OKC at Salt Lake. Freeland has hit safely in six straight games, going 10-for-21 (.476) with three homers, three doubles, nine RBI and nine runs scored...He ranks among the top PCL leaders in walks (1st, 54), doubles (T-1st, 22), runs (2nd, 54) and RBI (T-2nd, 55).

Gets On, Gets Over: Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-4 with a home run, walk, season-high four RBI and scored two runs Wednesday. He extended his on-base streak to a season-best 23 games for the longest on-base streak by a Comets player this season and tied for the fourth-longest on-base streak in the league this season. This is Ruiz's longest on-base streak since 2022 when he reached base in 28 consecutive games with El Paso...The last OKC player with a longer on-base streak was Andre Lipcius who put together a 28-game streak Aug. 4-Sept. 7, 2024...Prior to Wednesday, Ruiz last recorded four RBI in a game May 12, 2023 with Oakland vs. Texas...Ruiz leads the PCL with 33 stolen bases this season and 32 of those have come with OKC following an early season trade. Only two previous players during OKC's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) have recorded 30 or more steals in a season: Drew Avans (twice; 40 in 2022 and 35 in 2024) and Darnell Sweeney (32 in 2015).

One By One: Five Comets pitchers combined to hold the Express to one run Wednesday - the sixth time this season OKC has allowed one run or less in a game but the first time since May 10 against Albuquerque in Bricktown. Starting pitcher Bobby Miller (3-2) allowed one unearned run and five hits over 5.0 innings with two walks and seven strikeouts to equal his season-high mark. The bullpen allowed two hits over four scoreless innings...OKC did not allow an extra-base hit for the seventh time this season but the first time since May 17 at Round Rock. The Express' five at-bats with RISP yesterday were the fewest by an opponent since May 8 vs. Albuquerque.

Around the Horn: Kody Hoese finished Wednesday with a season-high four hits, going 4-for-5 with a double, RBI and run scored. He last four-hit game was May 30, 2024 with OKC in Albuquerque. In his first seven games off the Injured List, Hoese is batting .481 (13-for-27)...Steward Berroa did not play yesterday but he has hit safely in six straight games, batting .565 (13-for-23) with three extra-base hits and five RBI. So far in June (13 G), Berroa is batting .408 (20x49) with five extra-base hits, six RBI, nine walks and 10 runs scored...The Comets hit three home runs Wednesday and have homered in six straight games to tie their longest streak this season. Since June 12, the Comets have hit 13 homers with five multi-homer games and have three straight multi-homer games (8 HR). OKC has hit an astounding 32 homers in 14 games against Round Rock this year.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.