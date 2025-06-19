Salt Lake Silenced by River Cats in Game Three

June 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees came up with just one run in game three of the series falling to Sacramento 4-1 on Thursday night as Ben Gamel provided the only run for the Bees with a solo home run in the ninth inning.

Sacramento 4, Salt Lake 1

WP: Carson Seymour (3-8)

LP: Jake Eder (2-4)

Game Summary

Only two hits came across the first two innings, both from Sacramento, before the River Cats broke through in the third on a scorching 107.6 MPH line drive off the bat of Luis Matos that cleared the left field wall to make it 2-0.

Sacramento extended its lead to 4-0 in the top of the fifth with its second two-run homer of the game--this time off the bat of Grant McCray, once again coming with two outs in the inning.

Salt Lake was held without a hit through 3.1 until Chad Stevens broke up the no-hit bid from Sacramento starter Carson Seymour and later recorded the second Bees hit of the night in the sixth.

Despite an offensive lacking night, Salt Lake had a baserunner in every inning but fifth where Seymour struck out the side as the Bees left 11 on base and went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Jared Southard held the River Cats scoreless over the final two innings in relief of Jake Eder, while Ben Gamel broke up the shutout with a solo home run--his third in the last three games. Despite the late spark, Salt Lake fell 4-1 to Sacramento on Thursday night in game three of the series.

Game Notes

With the loss, Salt Lake falls to 27-44 on the season and 1-28 when scoring three runs or fewer moving to 1-9 In their last 10 games.

Salt Lake was held to just one run marking the sixth time the Bees have only been able to plate across one run or less as three of those contests have come against Sacramento.

Jake Eder made his Triple-A career-best 10th start of the season, working a season-high seven innings while allowing four runs on eight hits. He gave up two home runs--both with two outs--but also put together three innings where he faced the minimum, including retiring nine of the final 10 batters he faced. Eder recorded his third walk-free outing of the season and struck out six, his most in his last four starts and just one shy of his season-high seven punchouts recorded on May 20 against Omaha.

Niko Kavadas went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks, marking the eighth time this season he's drawn multiple walks in a game. He has now reached base safely in 39 of his last 42 games. Kavadas ranks third in the Pacific Coast League with 48 walks, trailing only Zack Short (52, Sugar Land) and Alex Freeland (54, Oklahoma City).

Chad Stevens went 2-for-4 owning two of the five Salt Lake hits on Thursday night. Stevens collected his team-leading 23rd multi-hit game of the year and third straight with at least two hits. Through games in the series, Stevens is batting 8-for-13 (.615) while drawing great success in games at home batting .346 with a 1.025 OPS.

Ben Gamel provided his third home run in the last three games after hitting two on Sunday in Las Vegas. Gamel has hit safely in five straight games with his only hitless appearance coming in his Salt Lake debut on June 10.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to even the series on Friday night as Victor Mederos takes the mound for the Bees on Oat Milkers Night at The Ballpark at America First Square. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST.







