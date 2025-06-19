Aces Blow Eight-Run Lead, Fall 12-11 to El Paso in Extras

June 19, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







EL PASO, Texas - The Reno Aces (34-38) surrendered an eight-run lead in a 12-11 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (38-34), the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, on Thursday night at Southwest University Park.

Reno's offense exploded early, plating 10 runs in the first three innings to take a commanding 10-3 lead after the third. But the bats cooled off, producing just one run over the final six frames. That opened the door for El Paso to mount a stunning comeback, eventually walking it off in the bottom of the 10th.

Despite the loss, Rene Pinto fueled the offensive outburst, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI. When in the lineup, the talented backstop has made his presence felt, slashing .310/.370/.607 with five home runs and 22 RBI.

Connor Kaiser had one of his best nights of the season, finishing 2-for-5 with three RBI, including a two-run homer in the second inning. After a slow start to the year, the slick-fielding infielder is starting to find his rhythm in June, going 8-for-22 (.364) with two home runs and six RBI in seven games.

Tristin English continued his torrid 2025 campaign, going 2-for-6 with two doubles and an RBI. The Georgia Tech product extended his hitting streak to 13 games, during which he's has gone 21-for-53 (.396) with 11 extra-base hits and 18 RBI.

Jorge Barrosa also extended his hitting streak to 13 games, sparking the Aces' first-inning rally with an RBI double to left. The electrifying switch-hitter has gone 21-for-59 (.356) with five doubles, one triple, one home run, and 11 RBI over the hot stretch. He now leads the Pacific Coast League with 23 doubles.

Jordan Lawlar chipped in with two hits, including a double and two RBI. The top prospect continues his strong season, hitting .321/.411/.586 with 19 doubles, 10 home runs, and 45 RBI.

Notable Aces:

Rene Pinto: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 4 RBI

Connor Kaiser: 2-for-2, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB

Tristin English: 2-for-6, 2 2B, 1 RBI

Jordan Lawlar: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-6, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.