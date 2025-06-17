Rivas and Raley Homer, Tacoma Pitchers Strike out 15 in 6-1 Victory over Albuquerque

June 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (34-36) got home runs from Leo Rivas and Luke Raley along with 5.0 shutout innings from the bullpen in a 6-1 victory to open their series against the Albuquerque Isotopes (30-39). Tacoma's pitchers combined to strike out 15 Isotopes, their second-highest total this season.

Albuquerque opened the scoring in the second inning. Aaron Schunk recorded a one-out single, and after Drew Romo struck out, Schunk advanced from first to third on a base hit to right field from Julio Carreras. Tacoma starter Logan Evans was then called for a balk when attempting to pick Carreras off at first base, scoring Schunk and giving the Isotopes a 1-0 lead. Evans was able to induce a flyout from Trevor Boone to end the inning.

Tacoma came back to take the lead in the third, which began with a single from Leo Rivas. Spencer Packard and Jack López worked back-to-back walks, which loaded the bases. Samad Taylor bounced into a fielder's choice, as Albuquerque took a force out at second base while Rivas scored to tie the game at one. With runners on the corners, Luke Raley popped out to shortstop, which Harry Ford followed with an RBI single into right-center field to give Tacoma a 2-1 advantage. Albuquerque starter Bradley Blalock was able to set Leody Taveras down on strikes to escape the frame.

The Rainiers added to their lead in the fourth inning. Tyler Locklear led off with a base hit, and after Rhylan Thomas lined out, Leo Rivas hit his third home run of the season to right field to extend Tacoma's lead to 4-1.

Tacoma added another in the fifth. Raley met Albuquerque reliever Jack O'Loughlin with a towering home run to right field, the first of his Major League rehab assignment with Tacoma. O'Loughlin was able to hold the score at 5-1, as after a single from Ford, he retired the next three batters he faced.

The Rainiers scored again in the sixth. Rivas got on base for the third time in the contest with a walk to begin the frame, and he also stole second base. He advanced to third on a fly out to right from Packard and came into score on an RBI single from López, which made it 6-1.

Tacoma's pitching would make the score stick at 6-1. Evans struck out nine in the start, which tied a career-high, as he covered 4.0 innings and gave up one run on four hits. Hagen Danner came on in relief in the fifth, and he earned the win, tossing 2.0 perfect innings and striking out three before handing it off to Troy Taylor. Taylor was also flawless in his 1.0 inning pitched, and Jackson Kowar followed with a perfect frame of his own. Joe Jacques would retire the first batter he faced in the ninth before giving up a single to Warming Bernabel, which ended a streak of 15 straight retired by the Tacoma pitching staff. Jacques would induce a double play from Yanquiel Fernandez to end the game with a score of 6-1.

Postgame Notes:

Logan Evans' nine strikeouts on Tuesday tied his career-high, a mark he's reached once before, when he struck out nine on May 4, 2024, in a victory for Double-A Arkansas.

Tuesday's victory was the Rainiers' third-straight game allowing one run. Tacoma is the only team in the PCL to accomplish the feat, having done so twice this year, with the first three-game stretch coming May 23-25.

Leo Rivas reached base in all four plate appearances on Tuesday night with a single, a home run and two walks. This is the first time Rivas has reached base four times this season without recording an out, and the first time he's achieved this feat since June 15, 2024, when he had four walks in four plate appearances against Round Rock. Rivas is the fifth Rainier to score three or more runs in a game this season and the second to do so while reaching base in every plate appearance. He joins Harry Ford, who did so on May 13 at Albuquerque.







