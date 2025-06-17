Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Albuquerque

June 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 6/17 vs. Albuquerque

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Logan Evans (1-2, 4.25) vs. Albuquerque RHP Bradley Blalock (1-2, 7.71)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL RHP Logan Gilbert - reinstated from Major League rehab

DEL RHP Michael Mariot - placed on the Development List

DEL RHP Shintaro Fujinami - released

DEL RHP Bryan Shaw - released

ADD RHP Logan Evans (#23) - optioned to Tacoma

ADD RHP Jackson Kowar (#13) - optioned to Tacoma

ADD RHP Daniel Bard (#19) - transferred to Tacoma from ACL Mariners

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Led wire-to-wire in a 6-1 victory over Sacramento on Sunday afternoon, taking four of the six games against the River Cats to win the series...Leody Taveras logged the first of his four hits in the opening frame, knocking a two-run single to give Tacoma a 2-0 lead...in the bottom of the fourth inning, Hunter Bishop delivered an RBI single to trim the lead in half at 2-1...the game stayed there until the eighth inning when Blake Hunt ripped a two-run double off the left field wall, padding the lead at 4-1...in the top of the ninth, Rhylan Thomas poked an RBI double and Taveras logged his fourth hit, an RBI single, to take the lead to 6-1...Blas Castaño fired 4.0 innings of one-run baseball in the start, as the bullpen combined for 5.0 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just five hits and a walk in that span...the win gave Tacoma the season-series victory as well, winning 10 of 18 games.

PITCHING POWER: In their series victory over Sacramento last week, Tacoma's pitching staff was dominant with a Triple-A best 1.90 ERA in that span...the Rainiers allowed just 12 runs over the six games, with six runs coming in one night...of the 12 runs allowed, five were accounted for by home run...in their last 18.0 innings, Rainiers pitchers have allowed just two runs...the Rainiers also walked only 14 batters in last week's series, the fewest in Triple-A and tied for the fifth-fewest among full-season minor league teams.

SAMAD STANDS ALONE: UTL Samad Taylor is putting together an impressive 2025 season as he is the only Triple-A player to record at least 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 20 stolen bases...he is one of four full-season minor leaguers to amass those totals and the only one above Single-A...the only four Major Leaguers with those totals this year are: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Oneil Cruz, Elly De La Cruz and Jose Ramírez...Taylor's 11 home runs this year match his total with Tacoma last year, accomplished in 136 games...Taylor's slugging percentage of .530 this season is up .150 points from .380 in 2024.

RALEY JOINS RAINIERS ON REHAB: The Seattle Mariners sent Luke Raley to Tacoma to begin a Major League rehab assignment on Thursday...Raley was placed on the Mariners' 10-Day Injured List on April 30 (retro April 28) with a right oblique strain...in 24 games with Seattle this season, Raley hit .206 (14x68) with two doubles and two home runs...Raley is playing in his first minor league games since 2022, when he played 63 games with the Durham Bulls, hitting .300/.401/.529 with 14 home runs and 50 RBI...over his current rehab stint, Raley is hitting 4-for-11 with a double and two runs scored.

TAVERAS TO TACOMA: OF Leody Taveras was sent outright to Tacoma on Friday...Taveras began the season with the Texas Rangers, hitting .241 (19x79) with three doubles, one triple, one home run and eight RBI in 30 games before he was placed on waivers on May 5...he was claimed by Seattle on May 6 and hit .174 (16x92) with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI in 28 games for the Mariners before he was designated for assignment on June 9...Taveras has played in only one Triple-A game since the start of the 2023 season, which was a Major League rehab appearance with Round Rock...Taveras is a career .333 (9x27) hitter at Cheney Stadium with a pair of doubles and home runs in seven games.

THIS AND THAT: Tacoma catchers have yet to allow a passed ball this season, the only full-season minor league team to not allow a passed ball...the Rainiers are tied for the lead among minor league teams in getting their opponents to ground into double plays with 61 on the season, matching Seattle's High-A affiliate in Everett...Tacoma's pitching staff ranks second among all full-season minor league teams with a 1.26 ground out/air out ratio, trailing only Double-A Pensacola's 1.32 ratio.

RETURN OF THE PACK: Since May 8, OF Spencer Packard has a .492 on-base percentage, good for the PCL lead with the next-closest being Albuquerque's Sterlin Thompson at .469...in that span, Packard ranks ninth in the league with a .340 batting average, fourth with 23 walks drawn and his 1.003 OPS in that time is good for eighth in the PCL... Packard is riding a 20-game on-base streak, dating back to May 22...in that time, he is hitting .328 (21x64) with two doubles and four home runs, drawing 16 walks with a 1.035 OPS.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners were shut out in their first game against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night...Logan Gilbert made his first start since landing on the Injured List and struck out 10 over 5.0 innings. Dominic Canzone, Ben Williamson and Cole Young accounted for three of the Mariners' four hits in the loss.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2025

