OKC Comets Close out First Half of PCL Season with Six-Game Home Series Starting Tonight

June 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets host their first 89ers Night of the season as well as a summer Field Trip Day as part of a six-game home series against the Round Rock Express that starts tonight at 6:05 p.m. to wrap up the first half of the Pacific Coast League season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Six games remain in the first half of the PCL season and Oklahoma City sits in second place in the overall league standings. The winner of the first half of the schedule secures a playoff berth and home-field advantage in the PCL Championship Series in September.

During this key stretch of games, the first of three 89ers Nights this season will take place at 7:05 p.m. Friday. Comets players will don 89ers jerseys and Abner 89er caps as the team throws it back to the nostalgia of the '80s and '90s with special themed entertainment throughout the game.

The Friday night matchup is also highlighted by Friday Night Fireworks following the game presented by LifeShare of Oklahoma and Friday is also Edmond Youth Sports Night featuring a pregame parade of youth baseball and softball teams.

The series begins tonight at 6:05 p.m., with $2 Tuesday. All Tuesday Comets home games feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Select COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3, including the new Comets Ale.

The second game of the series features a midday matchup taking place at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday with a summer Field Trip Day for area summer camps and day care centers to come out and enjoy an afternoon at the ballpark.

The series then continues on a College Thursday with a 7:05 p.m. game where students with an .edu email address receive special rates on tickets.

Saturday's first pitch is at 7:05 p.m., and fans can purchase an all-you-can-eat offer where groups of 10 or more can enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $27 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

On Saturday, the Comets will highlight our Future All-Stars. Game tickets for groups of 10 or more include a souvenir OKC hat and the chance for youth baseball and softball teams in uniform to participate in a pregame parade on the field. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

Braum's Friends and Family 4-Pack tickets are also available for purchase for Saturday night. The ticket packages start at $47 and include four Comets game tickets, four Comets hats and four Braum's restaurant vouchers that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location.

Additionally on Saturday, the KOCO Weather Team will be greeting fans on the concourse before the game.

The Comets then wrap up their home series as well as the first half of the season with a 6:05 p.m. game on Family Sunday. Select Oklahoma City players will be available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, view the complete 2025 game and promotion schedule, or for additional information, please visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 17, 2025

OKC Comets Close out First Half of PCL Season with Six-Game Home Series Starting Tonight - Oklahoma City Comets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.