Senzel Finishes 10-Inning Win

June 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Nick Senzel lined a game-winning RBI single into center field in the 10th inning to send the Oklahoma City Comets to an 8-7 walk-off win in 10 innings against the Round Rock Express Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets built an early 6-1 lead before the Express came back twice later in the game to tie the score and force extra innings. The Express (33-37) scored in the first inning before the Comets answered with a solo home run by Alex Freeland. Then in the second inning, the Comets loaded the bases before bringing in a run on a walk by Freeland. With the bases loaded again, Ryan Ward belted a grand slam out to left field to push OKC's lead to 6-1. The Express then scored five straight runs, including four in the sixth inning to tie OKC, 6-6. Oklahoma City (42-28) regained the lead in the sixth inning on a solo home run by Austin Gauthier. A solo home run by Round Rock's Cody Freeman in the eighth inning knotted the score at 7-7 before Senzel connected on the first pitch of the bottom of the 10th inning to bring in placed runner Esteury Ruiz from second base for the win.

Of Note:

-The Comets won a fourth straight game to move their overall record to a season-best 14 games above .500 at 42-28...This is the Comets' first stretch of four straight wins since April 18-24 when they won six straight games.

-Oklahoma City sits in second place in the overall PCL standings and trails league-leading Las Vegas by 3.5 games after the Aviators defeated Sugar Land, 7-0, Tuesday. Five games remain in the first half of the PCL schedule and Las Vegas' magic number now sits at three.

-Tuesday marked OKC's 25th game of the season to be decided in a final at-bat (14-11), including the fourth time in the last six games...The walk-off win was the Comets' sixth of the season and second of the month (June 7 vs. Reno)...OKC played in its seventh extra-inning game of 2025 and third at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, improving to 4-3 in extra-inning contests...The game was also OKC's 27th one-run game of the season and fourth in the last six games.

-The Comets hit three home runs with Ryan Ward connecting on Oklahoma City's second grand slam of the season and second against the Express. Nick Senzel hit the team's first grand slam in the third inning May 16 in Round Rock at Dell Diamond.

-Alex Freeland reached base four times as he went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two walks and scored two runs. He has hit safely in five straight games, going 9-for-17 with five extra-base hits and has at least one RBI in five straight games (seven total).

-Esteury Ruiz reached base three times with a walk and two hit by pitches. He also recorded two stolen bases as he extended his on-base streak to a season-best 22 games for the longest on-base streak by a Comets player this season...Ruiz now leads the PCL with 33 stolen bases this season.

-The Comets tied their season-high mark with six stolen bases (April 8 at Round Rock) and pace the PCL with 111 stolen bases this season.

-Steward Berroa went 1-for-2 with a walk and scored a run before exiting the game in the seventh inning. He has hit safely in six straight games (13-for-23)...Michael Chavis extended his hitting streak to six games with a single in the ninth inning (10x28).

-The Comets snapped a streak of five straight losses in home openers, securing their first series-opening win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since April 1 against El Paso.

-Hunter Feduccia was held 0-for-5, snapping his season-best 10-game hitting streak. During the stretch, he batted .488 (20x41) with six multi-hit games.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Express with a 12:05 p.m. field trip day game Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







