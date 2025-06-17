Miller Sports + Entertainment to Host Second Annual 'Béisbol En Salt Lake' Event Featuring Exhibition Games with Los Venados de Mazatlan and Los Charros de Jalisco October 11-12, 2025

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH - Miller Sports + Entertainment announced today the second annual 'Béisbol en Salt Lake' event October 11-12, 2025. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Los Venados de Mazatlan and Los Charros de Jalisco from La Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacifico, will face off in two thrilling exhibition games at the brand new home of the Salt Lake Bees in South Jordan, Utah - The Ballpark at America First Square. Tickets are on sale now at beisbolensaltlake.com.

"We are excited to welcome back Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacifico to Utah, this time at The Ballpark at America First Square," said Michelle Smith, president of Miller Sports + Entertainment. "It will be an exciting weekend celebrating Hispanic culture in Utah and watching two extremely talented professional baseball teams."

The weekend celebrations will offer a vibrant cultural experience with vendors, food, music, dancing, a youth baseball clinic, and more. The free youth clinic is on Saturday, October 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday's opening pitch takes place at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by a postgame drone show that will light up the sky over The Ballpark at America First Square. Game two of the series will be at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and will feature a postgame mariachi concert on the field. On both days, gates open two hours prior to first pitch and the surrounding America First Square will be activated with Hispanic dance and musical groups.

"We're proud to celebrate the second year of Béisbol en Salt Lake, bringing our community together through the joy of sports and continuing to strengthen the relationship between the state of Utah and Mexico," said Senator Luz Escamilla, Utah Senate Minority Leader. "After the energy and enthusiasm of last year's game, the excitement for this year is even greater. I'm especially excited to welcome fans to the new ballpark for a fun, inclusive event that truly brings everyone together."

Founded in 1945, Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico (LaMP) is a professional baseball winter league featuring 10 teams that compete throughout Northwestern Mexico. Each year, the league's champion competes in the Caribbean Series.

The two games at The Ballpark at America First Square will feature Los Venados de Mazatlán taking on Los Charros de Jalisco. Mazatlán is one of the league's founding franchises, boasting nine LaMP titles and two Caribbean League championships. Meanwhile, Jalisco won the LaMP championship twice and is one of just two teams to compete simultaneously in the LaMP and Liga Mexicana de Béisbol (LMP).

"The presence of Mexican baseball teams in Salt Lake City is a powerful example of how sports strengthen the bonds between our communities and countries," said Utah's Consul of Mexico Eduardo Baca. "Baseball is part of Mexico's soul, and seeing our talented athletes shine on international fields fills us with pride. We celebrate the competitive spirit, the passion for the game, and the talent that unite us on the field."

Tickets for Béisbol en Salt Lake start at just $15 and include opportunities for a weekend pass. Fans and families can learn more and purchase tickets at beisbolensaltlake.com.







