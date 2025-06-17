OKC Comets Game Notes - June 17, 2025

June 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express (33-36) at Oklahoma City Comets (41-28)

Game #70 of 150/First Half #70 of 75/Home #37 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP Cory Abbott (1-2, 6.56) vs. OKC-RHP Landon Knack (1-0, 4.56)

Tuesday, June 16, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets open up their final series of the first half of the Pacific Coast League season at 6:05 p.m. against the Round Rock Express at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a $2 Tuesday. The Comets have won three straight games as well as six of their last eight games and seven of their last 10 games.

Last Game: A four-run third inning and home runs by Steward Berroa and Kody Hoese helped the Comets to a 7-5 win Sunday night against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes scored a run in the first inning before a solo home run by Berroa in the second inning tied the score at 1-1. The Comets went in front in the third inning on a RBI double by Alex Freeland. Michael Chavis followed with a RBI single and Berroa tacked on a two-run double for a 5-1 OKC advantage. The Isotopes answered with a run in the third inning and two more in the sixth inning to narrow OKC's lead to one run. Then in the eighth inning, Hoese belted a two-run home run out to left-center field for a 7-4 Comets advantage. Albuquerque scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning and brought the tying run to the plate twice in the ninth inning before Sam Carlson secured his second save of the season.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Landon Knack (1-0) is scheduled to start tonight's series opener and make his fifth start with the Comets...Knack last pitched June 11 in Albuquerque, allowing four runs on four hits, including a home run, with three walks and eight strikeouts over 5.1 innings and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 5-4 win. The eight strikeouts equaled his season-high mark from May 1 with OKC and May 13 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and also tied for the most by an OKC pitcher this season...Over nine appearances (seven starts) with the Dodgers, Knack is 3-2 with a 5.12 ERA over 38.2 innings with 35 strikeouts against 18 walks. He was most recently optioned to OKC June 6 and tonight will be his sixth game (fifth start) with the Comets...On April 26 in Salt Lake he completed seven innings - one of two OKC pitchers to reach seven innings this season - and earned the win in OKC's 5-4 road victory...He split time with OKC and Los Angeles in 2024, making his Major League debut April 17 and going on to appear in 15 ML games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 K's and 18 walks. Knack made three postseason appearances, including Game 4 of the World Series.

Against the Express: 2025: 7-5 2024: 15-12 All-time: 198-156 At OKC: 89-77 The Comets and Express meet for their third and final series of the season and first of 2025 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams split their most recent series at Dell Diamond, 3-3, May 13-18 after OKC won the first series of the season between the teams April 8-13, 4-2...Through the first 12 meetings of 2025, Alex Freeland led the Comets with 19 hits and 11 RBI, while Michael Chavis hit five home runs and scored 11 runs...OKC outscored the Express, 83-50, through the first two series and hit 26 home runs compared to Round Rock's 10. OKC's pitching staff enters this final series with a 3.57 ERA against the Express while Round Rock's team ERA is 6.03 against the Comets...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 15-12, including going 6-6 in Bricktown...Oklahoma City has now won four straight season series against the Express, going 61-43 during the span, and OKC last lost a season series against Round Rock in 2019 (10-6).

The Amazing Race: The Comets are chasing league-leading Las Vegas in the overall PCL standings with six games remaining in the first half. Both the Comets and Aviators won Sunday, so Las Vegas maintains a 3.5-game lead ahead of Oklahoma City in the standings heading into the final series of the first half and Las Vegas' magic number sits at four...The Aviators are playing a seven-game series against third-place Sugar Land this week. Sugar Land currently sits in seven games behind Las Vegas and 3.5 games behind OKC. The Comets own the head-to-head tiebreakers against both teams...Since winning four of six games in Las Vegas May 27-June 1 to pull within just a half-game of the Aviators, the Comets have gone 7-5 while the Aviators have gone 10-2...The winner of the first half secures a playoff berth and home-field advantage in the PCL Championship Series.

In the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia enters this series on a season-best 10-game hitting streak. During the stretch, he is batting .488 (20x41) with six multi-hit games, 12 RBI and 12 runs scored...This is his longest hitting streak since the 2021 season when he put together a 10-game streak with Double-A Tulsa from July 4-17, 2021. He last hit safely in more than 10 games during a career-best 13-game hitting streak June 20-July 14, 2019 with then-Single-A Great Lakes...His current nine-game hitting streak is the second-longest by an OKC player this season and trails only Eddie Rosario's 12-game streak from March 28-April 12...Over his last 17 games, Feduccia is batting .429 (27x63) with nine multi-hit games and 10 walks, resulting in a .493 OBP. In his last five games, Feduccia has four multi-hit efforts and is 11-for-21 with eight RBI.

Stewardship: Steward Berroa hit his first home run of the season Sunday and his first home run since Sept. 7, 2024 with Triple-A Buffalo. Berroa finished the game 3-for-4 with a double, home run and game-high three RBI and has hit safely in five straight games, going 12-for-21 (.571) with three extra-base hits and five RBI...So far in June, Berroa is batting .404 (19x47) with five extra-base hits, six RBI, eight walks and nine runs scored over his first 12 games of the month. He paces the Comets in hits to start the month.

Packing the Run Column: The Comets scored seven runs Sunday, hitting the mark for the fourth consecutive game. They have now scored at least five runs in five straight games and in 16 of their last 19 games...Since May 25 (19 games), the Comets are slashing .319/.413/.524 with an average of 7.6 runs per game and 11.4 hits per game while leading all full-season teams in the Minors in AVG while ranking second in runs (144) and hits (216)...On the other hand, the Comets pitching staff continues to be in the midst of quagmire, having allowed at least five runs in six of the last seven games and in 19 of the last 24 games. Since May 20 (24 games), the Comets have allowed the second-most hits (267) and third-most runs (171) in the full-season Minors.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland collected three hits Sunday, going 3-for-5 with a double, RBI, run scored and a stolen base. He has hit safely in four straight games, going 7-for-14 with four extra-base hits. He's also tallied a RBI in four straight games (five total)...Sunday marked his sixth three-hit game of the season, but first of the month of June, and his 24th multi-hit game of 2025 - tied for the team lead with Ryan Ward...He ranks among the top-five PCL leaders in walks (1st, 51), doubles (T-1st, 22), runs (2nd, 51) and RBI (4th, 51).

Gets On, Gets Over: Esteury Ruiz drew a walk and scored a run Sunday as he extended his on-base streak to 21 games for the longest on-base streak by a Comets player this season and the third-longest active on-base streak in the league...The last OKC player with a longer on-base streak was Andre Lipcius who put together a 28-game streak Aug. 4-Sept. 7, 2024...This is Ruiz's longest on-base streak since the 2022 season when he reached base in 28 consecutive games with El Paso from June 7-July 10, 2022...Ruiz leads the PCL with 31 stolen bases this season and 30 of those have come with OKC following an early season trade. Only two previous players during OKC's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) have recorded 30 or more steals in a entire season: Drew Avans (twice; 40 in 2022 and 35 in 2024) and Darnell Sweeney (32 in 2015). Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era record for stolen bases in a season is 56 by Freddy Guzman in 2007.

Connect Four: The Comets have won three straight games for the first time since May 1-2 at home against El Paso, including a doubleheader sweep May 1. Before Sunday, the Comets were unsuccessful in each of their last five attempts at achieving a three-game win streak...The Comets seek four consecutive wins for the first time since April 18-24 when they won six consecutive games.

Around the Horn: The Comets enter tonight 13 games above .500, matching their season high (22-9)...The Comets are just 1-5 in home series openers this season and have lost five in a row, winning only their home opener April 1 against El Paso...Michael Chavis followed up his cycle in Saturday's game by going 1-for-5 with a RBI Sunday. He has hit safely in five straight games (9x23) as well as in 11 of his last 12 games (.327; 17x52) with eight extra-base hits...OKC leads the PCL with 105 stolen bases in 69 games and has recorded 11 stolen bases over the last four games. Since June 5 (10 G), the Comets have recorded 23 stolen bases, including four games with four steals.







