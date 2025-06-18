OKC Comets Game Notes - June 18, 2025

June 18, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express (33-37) at Oklahoma City Comets (42-28)

Game #71 of 150/First Half #71 of 75/Home #38 of 75

Pitching Probables: RR-RHP Robert Dugger (1-3, 11.69) vs. OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (2-2, 5.69)

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 12:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek a fifth straight win when they continue their series against the Round Rock Express at 12:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets' current four-game winning streak is the team's longest since April 18-24 (six) and Oklahoma City has won seven of the last nine games and eight of the last 11 games...The Comets sit a season-best 14 games above .500 at 42-28.

Last Game: Nick Senzel lined a game-winning RBI single into center field in the 10th inning to send the Oklahoma City Comets to an 8-7 walk-off win against the Round Rock Express Tuesday night. The Comets built an early 6-1 lead before the Express came back twice later in the game to tie the score and force extra innings. The Express scored in the first inning before the Comets answered with a solo home run by Alex Freeland. Then in the second inning, the Comets loaded the bases before bringing in a run on a walk by Freeland. With the bases loaded again, Ryan Ward smacked grand slam out to left field to push OKC's lead to 6-1. The Express then scored five straight runs, including four in the sixth inning to tie OKC, 6-6. Oklahoma City regained the lead in the sixth inning on a solo home run by Austin Gauthier. A solo home run by Round Rock's Cody Freeman in the eighth inning knotted the score at 7-7 before Senzel hit the first pitch of the bottom of the 10th inning to bring in placed runner Esteury Ruiz from second base for the win.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Bobby Miller (2-2) makes his team-leading 11th start this afternoon...Miller last pitched June 10 in Albuquerque and was charged with his second loss of the season, allowing a career-high 10 runs on a career-high 11 hits, including a homer, with a hit batter, three walks and one strikeout over 3.1 innings. He became the first OKC pitcher to allow at least 10 runs and/or at least 11 hits in one game since Gavin Stone June 13, 2023 vs. Salt Lake...Over his last two starts (8.1 IP), Miller has allowed a combined 13 runs on 17 hits, but prior to June 4, Miller had combined for 11.2 scoreless innings in his previous two starts with the Comets while holding opponents 4-for-40 with 11 K's...He has also appeared in two games for the Dodgers this season, including pitching 2.0 innings of relief May 24 at the New York Mets, and was last optioned to OKC May 25...Miller split time with Los Angeles and OKC last season after making his first Opening Day roster with the Dodgers. He spent time on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation and was optioned to OKC twice.

Against the Express: 2025: 8-5 2024: 15-12 All-time: 199-156 At OKC: 90-77 The Comets and Express meet for their third and final series of the season and first of 2025 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams split their most recent series at Dell Diamond, 3-3, May 13-18 after OKC won the first series of the season between the teams April 8-13, 4-2...Through the first 12 meetings of 2025, Alex Freeland led the Comets with 19 hits and 11 RBI, while Michael Chavis hit five home runs and scored 11 runs...OKC outscored the Express, 83-50, through the first two series and hit 26 home runs compared to Round Rock's 10. OKC's pitching staff enters this final series with a 3.57 ERA against the Express while Round Rock's team ERA is 6.03 against the Comets...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 15-12, including going 6-6 in Bricktown...Oklahoma City has now won four straight season series against the Express, going 61-43 during the span, and OKC last lost a season series against Round Rock in 2019 (10-6).

The Amazing Race: The Comets are chasing league-leading Las Vegas in the overall PCL standings with five games remaining in the first half. Both the Comets and Aviators won Tuesday, so Las Vegas maintains a 3.5-game lead ahead of Oklahoma City in the standings and Las Vegas' magic number sits at three...The Aviators are playing a seven-game series against third-place Sugar Land this week, and Las Vegas shut out the Space Cowboys, 7-0, Tuesday, officially eliminating Sugar Land...The Comets own the head-to-head tiebreaker against Las Vegas...Since winning four of six games in Las Vegas May 27-June 1 to pull within just a half-game of the Aviators, the Comets have gone 8-5 while the Aviators have gone 11-2, including wins in eight straight...The winner of the first half secures a playoff berth and home-field advantage in the PCL Championship Series.

The Final Act: Tuesday marked OKC's 25th game of the season to be decided in a final at-bat, with OKC picking up its 14th win in that scenario (14-11). Last night was also the fourth time in the last six games the game came down to a final at-bat...The walk-off victory was the Comets' sixth of the season and second in the last three home games (June 7 vs. Reno)...OKC also played in its seventh extra-inning game of 2025 last night as well as its third at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, improving to 4-3 in extra-inning contests overall and 3-0 at home...Last night's game was also OKC's league-leading 27th one-run game of the season and fourth in the last six games.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland reached base four times Tuesday as he went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two walks and scored two runs. He has hit safely in five straight games, going 9-for-17 with five extra-base hits and has at least one RBI in five straight games (seven total). He leads OKC with 25 multi-hit games this season, finishing as the lone Comet with a multi-hit game last night...He ranks among the top-five PCL leaders in walks (1st, 53), doubles (T-1st, 22), runs (2nd, 53) and RBI (5th, 53).

Stewardship: Steward Berroa went 1-for-2 with a walk, a run and two stolen bases Tuesday before exiting the game in the seventh inning. He has hit safely in six straight games, batting .565 (13-for-23) with three extra-base hits and five RBI...So far in June (13 G), Berroa is batting .408 (20x49) with five extra-base hits, six RBI, nine walks and 10 runs scored. He paces the Comets in hits to start the month.

Ain't It Grand: The Comets hit three home runs Tuesday with Ryan Ward connecting on Oklahoma City's second grand slam of the season - both against Round Rock. Nick Senzel hit team's first grand slam May 16 at Dell Diamond...Six of Oklahoma City's eight runs Tuesday scored via homers as the Comets recorded their fourth multi-homer game in the last five games (10 HR total) and their first three-homer game since June 3 against Reno at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The grand slam was Ward's first since Aug. 25, 2023 against Albuquerque in OKC, which happened to be off current teammate Noah Davis.

Packing the Run Column: The Comets scored eight more runs Tuesday and have scored at least seven runs in five straight games (40 R) and at least five runs in 17 of the last 20 games...Since May 25 (20 games), the Comets are slashing .313/.411/.521 with an average of 7.6 runs per game and 11.2 hits per game while leading all full-season teams in the Minors in AVG while ranking tied for first with Las Vegas in runs (152) and second in hits (223)...On the other hand, the Comets pitching staff continues to be in the midst of quagmire, having allowed at least five runs in seven of the last eight games and in 20 of the last 25 games. Since May 20 (25 games), the Comets have allowed the second-most hits (276) and third-most runs (178) in the full-season Minors while posting a 6.99 ERA.

Gets On, Gets Over: Esteury Ruiz reached base three times with a walk and two hit by pitches last night. He also recorded two stolen bases as he extended his on-base streak to a season-best 22 games for the longest on-base streak by a Comets player this season...The last OKC player with a longer on-base streak was Andre Lipcius who put together a 28-game streak Aug. 4-Sept. 7, 2024...This is Ruiz's longest on-base streak since the 2022 season when he reached base in 28 consecutive games with El Paso from June 7-July 10, 2022...Ruiz leads the PCL with 33 stolen bases this season and 32 of those have come with OKC following an early season trade. Only two previous players during OKC's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) have recorded 30 or more steals in a season: Drew Avans (twice; 40 in 2022 and 35 in 2024) and Darnell Sweeney (32 in 2015).

Around the Horn: The Comets snapped a streak of five straight losses in home series openers, securing their first series-opening win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since April 1 against El Paso...The Comets are 14-5 in day games this season and have won four in a row...Michael Chavis extended his hitting streak to six games Tuesday with a single in the ninth inning (10x28). He has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games (.316; 18x57) with eight extra-base hits...The Comets tied their season-high mark with six stolen bases (April 8 at Round Rock) yesterday and pace the PCL with 111 stolen bases this season. OKC has recorded 17 stolen bases over the last five games.







