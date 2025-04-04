Outman Lifts Comets in 11-Inning Thriller

April 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







James Outman connected on a RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning to send the Oklahoma City Comets to a 6-5 walk-off win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the score tied, 5-5, and runners at first and second base in the 11th inning, Outman hit a grounder into right field that allowed Hyeseong Kim to score the game-winning run. Oklahoma City (5-1) battled back from multiple deficits throughout the game. El Paso (2-4) built a 3-1 lead early before the Comets scored two runs in the sixth inning to tie the score, 3-3, on a RBI single by Ryan Ward who went on to finish with a game-high four hits. Oklahoma City trailed, 4-3, before a sacrifice fly by Ward knotted the score, 4-4, in the eighth inning. After the Chihuahuas took the lead in the 10th inning, another RBI single by Ward in the bottom of the inning tied the score, 5-5, to send the game to the 11th inning.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City won a fifth straight game and improved to a 3-0 start at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season...OKC last won five consecutive games Aug. 16-22, 2024 as part of a six-game winning streak.

-The walk-off win was OKC's first of the 2025 season and first since Sept. 11, 2024 against Tacoma when OKC won, 5-4, in 10 innings.

-Ryan Ward went a game-best 4-for-4 with three RBI to eclipse the 200-RBI mark in his OKC career. Ward now has 202 RBI in 265 career games with Oklahoma City to rank sixth in OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) and 28 RBI shy of tying OKC's all-time career mark of 230 RBI by Jason Botts...Ward last recorded four hits in a game June 1, 2024 in Albuquerque.

-Hyeseong Kim and James Outman also finished with multi-hit games for OKC...Michael Chavis scored a game-high three runs.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin opened a Major League Rehab Assignment and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks with one strikeout. He faced eight batters and threw 35 pitches (17 strikes)...Gonsolin made two appearances with the Dodgers in Spring Training before being placed on the 15-day Injured List March 17 with back tightness.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips also opened a Major League Rehab Assignment, facing five batters in the fourth inning and allowing one run on one hit with one walk and one strikeout. He threw 24 pitches (14 strikes). Phillips was placed on the Dodgers Injured List March 17 with a right rotator cuff strain.

-Pitcher Landon Knack made his first appearance of the season for OKC, entering the game in the fifth inning and allowing two runs and five hits over 4.2 innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

-The 11-inning game was OKC's longest in terms of innings since a 5-4 win in 11 innings also against El Paso July 14, 2024...Thursday's game time of 3 hours, 40 minutes was the longest for an OKC game since an 11-10 loss in 10 innings to the Chihuahuas July 19, 2023 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark that lasted 3 hours, 51 minutes.

-Oklahoma City batters struck out a combined 21 times - the most by OKC in a game during the MLBAM era (2005 to present) and the most by a PCL team since Tacoma had 21 strikeouts over 12 innings June 29, 2022 against Salt Lake.

Next Up : The Comets continue their series against El Paso at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on "In My OKC Era" night with fireworks scheduled to follow the game.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 4, 2025

