KOCB-TV to Air Select Oklahoma City Comets Games

April 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - For the second consecutive season, the Oklahoma City Comets and KOCB-TV have partnered to broadcast all Sunday home games.

The broadcast package includes 13 games during the 2025 season beginning Sunday, April 6. KOCB can be found as Channel 34 through digital antennas and DirecTV and as Channel 11 through Cox cable.

The broadcast schedule includes the following games:

April 6 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (2 p.m.)

April 20 vs. Tacoma Rainiers (4 p.m.)

May 4 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (2 p.m.)

May 11 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (2 p.m.)

May 26 vs. Sacramento River Cats (2 p.m.)

June 8 vs. Reno Aces (2 p.m.)

June 22 vs. Round Rock Express (6 p.m.)

July 6 vs. Las Vegas Aviators (6 p.m.)

July 13 vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1 p.m.)

August 3 vs. Salt Lake Bees (6 p.m.)

August 17 vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (6 p.m.)

August 31 vs. Memphis Redbirds (6 p.m.)

September 14 vs. Sacramento River Cats (2 p.m.)

Game broadcasts will be simulcast on milb.tv, the Bally Sports Live app and KGHM-AM 1340 "The Game".

The Oklahoma City Comets are in the middle of their first homestand of the 2025 season with games scheduled daily through Sunday. For tickets or for additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okccomets.com.

