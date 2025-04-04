Aces Fall 7-6 In Nailbiter Against The Rainiers
April 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (3-4) dropped a close matchup against the Tacoma Rainiers (5-2), the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a 7-6 defeat on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.
Despite the loss, Jorge Barrosa enjoyed an explosive night at the plate, notching three doubles including an RBI knock in the fifth frame. The flashy switch-hitter is off to a solid start to the 2025 campaign, slashing .290/.353/.452 with five doubles and three RBI.
Jordan Lawlar kept it going with the bat, putting Reno on the board with an RBI double in the first inning to score Barrosa. The Diamondbacks #1 overall prospect has started to pick it up at the dish, going 6-for-17 (.353) with five RBI across the last four games.
Kevin Graham made some noise at GNF in the loss, smashing his first Triple-A home run off Casey Lawrence in the bottom of the fifth. The outfielder registered five-round trippers with Double-A Amarillo in 2024 and will look for more in his future with the Aces.
The Aces will aim to bounce back in Saturday's matchup against the Tacoma Rainiers, with the first pitch scheduled for 4:05 P.M. PST.
Aces Notables:
Jorge Barrosa: 3-for-5, 3 2B, 1 RBI
Jordan Lawlar: 1-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Kevin Graham: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI
