Tuesday's Round Rock Versus Las Vegas Game Suspended

April 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tuesday night's game between the Round Rock Express and Las Vegas Aviators at Dell Diamond has been suspended due to unplayable field conditions following heavy rain and hail. Las Vegas led Round Rock, 1-0, as the game was heading to the bottom of the fifth.

Prior to the suspended game, Las Vegas scratched a run across on an RBI single from 2B Alejo Lopez in the top of the fifth inning to make it 1-0. When the game resumes tomorrow, Round Rock LF Trevor Hauver will be the batter to start the bottom of the fifth frame. Texas Rangers rehabber RHP Jack Leiter tossed 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball with one hit, one walk and four strikeouts.

The suspended game will be picked up on Wednesday, April 23 beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT with Express LF Trevor Hauver up to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning. The continuation of Tuesday's game will be played to a complete nine innings. Wednesday night's regularly scheduled contest will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game. Per Major League Baseball protocols for the 2025 season, the regularly scheduled contest will now be seven innings in length.

Ticket holders for the regularly scheduled April 23 game may enter at 5:00 p.m. and enjoy both games.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday, April 23 vs. Las Vegas FIRST PITCH: 5:30 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

