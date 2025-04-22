OKC Comets Game Notes - April 22, 2025

April 22, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (14-7) at Salt Lake Bees (10-11)

Game #22 of 150/First Half #22 of 75/Road #10 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (0-1, 2.25) vs. SL-LHP Jake Eder (0-0, 5.40)

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | The Ballpark at America First Square | South Jordan, Utah | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets open a six-game road trip seeking a fourth consecutive win when the play the Salt Lake Bees at 7:35 p.m. CT at The Ballpark at America First Square...The Comets are tied with Las Vegas for the best record in the Pacific Coast League to start the season, having won four of the last five games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets won both games of a doubleheader against the Tacoma Rainiers Sunday afternoon to win the six-game series between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. In the first game, Hyeseong Kim hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and both Hunter Feduccia and Michael Chavis tallied three hits in an 8-4 Comets win. Tacoma grabbed a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning on a homer by Tyler Locklear. OKC answered quickly with three RBI singles in the bottom of the inning by Chavis, Ryan Ward and Feduccia for a 3-2 advantage. The teams exchanged runs in the second inning before Feduccia knocked a RBI double in the third inning for a 5-3 OKC lead. Tacoma's Samad Taylor hit a solo homer in the fourth inning before Kim's homer out to right field in the fifth inning. In the second game, Michael Chavis connected on a game-winning RBI single in the eighth inning to send Oklahoma City to a 4-3 walk-off win. The Comets took the first lead on a RBI groundout in the third inning by Kim. The Rainiers answered with two runs in their next at-bat before Ward hit a RBI single in the fourth inning to tie the score, 2-2. The Comets took a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning when James Outman lined a RBI triple off the wall in right field. Tacoma's Harry Ford knocked a RBI single in the seventh inning to tie the score at 3-3 and force extra innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Bobby Miller (0-1) makes his third start and fourth appearance of 2025 with the Comets, including his third on the road...He last started and pitched 3.0 innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers April 16 against Colorado, allowing six runs and eight hits including back-to-back home runs - involving a grand slam - with one walk and seven strikeouts. He was optioned to OKC the following day...His last game with the Comets was April 11 in Round Rock when he pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks with four K's...Although PCL opponents are batting just .146 (6x41) against him, Miller has allowed 11 walks in 12.0 innings...Miller split time with Los Angeles and OKC last season after making his first Opening Day roster with the Dodgers. He spent time on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation and was optioned to OKC twice...With OKC last season, Miller went 0-1 with a 5.06 ERA, 23 K's and 17 walks in 26.2 IP and with the Dodgers posted an 8.52 ERA over 56.0 IP with 52 K's against 30 walks, allowing 17 homers.

Against the Bees: 2025: 0-0 2024: 8-4 All-time: 79-70 At SL: 37-38

Oklahoma City makes its first trip to The Ballpark at America First Square in South Jordan, Utah - the new stadium of the Salt Lake Bees - as the teams meet for the first time in 2025...The Bees and OKC closed out the 2024 season against one another with the final series played by the Bees at their former home stadium Smith's Ballpark Sept. 17-22, 2024 with OKC winning, 4-2...Oklahoma City won the season series against the Bees, 8-4, marking OKC's eighth season series win in nine seasons against the Bees...OKC outscored the Bees, 75-46, in last season's series and hit 19 home runs over 12 games, while holding Salt Lake without a homer...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers in 2015, the team owns a 40-25 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series.

Cheers for Chavis: Michael Chavis finished Sunday afternoon's doubleheader with four hits, going a combined 4-for-8 with two RBI, a double and a run scored, including the game-winning hit to end Game 2. Over his last 10 games, Chavis is 15-for-40 (.375) with four homers, four doubles, nine RBI and 11 runs scored...He became the first OKC player to receive PCL Player of Week honors last week (for the period of April 8-13) as during OKC's last road trip in Round Rock, Chavis went 9-for-21 (.429) with four home runs, a double, six RBI, eight runs scored and three walks over five games...Chavis' six homers are second-most in the league, while his .648 SLG is third, his 18 runs scored are tied for third and his 12 extra-base hits are tied for fourth.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland hit a double in both games Sunday, collected a RBI and scored three runs as he has now hit 11 doubles through his first 21 games of the season. Over his last 15 games, Freeland is batting .387 (24x62) with 16 RBI and 12 runs scored. His 11 doubles lead the PCL and are second-most in all of the Minors, while his 28 total hits are tied for third in the Minors. Additionally, his six stolen bases are tied for fifth in the league and his 18 RBI rank second in the PCL...He already surpassed his doubles total from 2024 with OKC when he hit seven doubles over 39 Triple-A games and on Sunday tied his Triple-A mark of 18 RBI with OKC last season. He is already up to six stolen bases this season after recording two with OKC in 2024.

The Warden: Ryan Ward hit safely in both games Sunday, recording two RBI. He has hit safely in three straight games (4-for-12) following an 0-for-11 stretch over his previous three games...Ward took over fifth place on OKC's career Bricktown era (since 1998) RBI list Sunday and now has 209 career RBI with OKC. He is 21 RBI away from tying the record of 230 set by Jason Botts (2005-08) and is one RBI shy from tying Jason Hart (2002-03; 2006) for fourth place...Ward has hit 56 homers in his OKC career, ranking fourth all-time on the Bricktown-era list and four from tying Hart's team record of 60. Ward's next homer will tie him with Scott Sheldon (1998-99) for third place.

Ready to Launch: The Comets offense broke out with eight runs and 13 hits in the first game Sunday before scoring four runs on eight hits in the second game. OKC has been held to four runs or less in six of the last seven games and OKC's 28 total runs during the seven-game stretch are second-fewest in the league, while OKC's 55 hits during the seven games are third-fewest as the team is batting .256 (55x215) since April 13...In contrast, over the first 14 games of the season, the Comets' 88 runs scored, .293 AVG, .397 OBP, .489 SLG, .886 OPS and 19 stolen bases led all PCL teams, while the team's 125 hits ranked second and 69 walks ranked tied for second...The Comets went 7-for-25 with runners in scoring position over the two games Sunday afternoon after being held 7-for-59 with RISP over the previous seven games combined...The Comets also outhit Tacoma in both games Sunday after being outhit by their opponent in each of the previous five games and in six of the previous eight games.

Sales Pitch: The Comets have allowed four runs or less in three straight games and in six of the last nine games...OKC's pitching staff owns a league-best ERA of 3.79 and has allowed a league-low 87 runs (79 ER) and 155 hits through 21 games...However, OKC issued eight more walks over Sunday's doubleheader and the team's 121 walks allowed (5.8 per game) are most in the Minors or Majors...Tacoma hit two home runs and had four extra-base hits Sunday in OKC. OKC has held opponents to 11 extra-base hits over the last nine games and to three home runs over the last nine games. OKC's 14 homers allowed this season are second-fewest in the PCL.

Stay Till the End: In Sunday's second game, OKC recorded its second walk-off win of the season, joining a 6-5 win against El Paso April 3 in 11 innings. It was also the Comets' fifth last at-bat win of the season. Eight of the team's first 21 games have been decided in a final at-bat, including three of the last four...Game 2 was also OKC's third extra-inning game of the season, as the scheduled seven-inning game extended into the eighth inning. OKC is now 2-1 in extra-inning games in 2025 and has won nine straight extra innings games at home going back to the 2023 season.

Austin City Limits: Austin Gauthier went 1-for-3 during Game 1 Sunday and has now reached base in 11 straight games as well as in 19 of his last 32 plate appearances (.594 OBP). During the 11-game stretch, Gauthier is 11-for-33 with 14 walks...Gauthier's .466 OBP ranks third in the league, while his 15 walks rank fourth.

Around the Horn: Sunday marked the first time since May 27, 2010 OKC and Tacoma played a doubleheader - also resulting in an OKC sweep...Hyeseong Kim belted his fourth home run of the season in the first game Sunday and hit safely in both games, going 3-for-7 with four RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored after he was held 1-for-13 over the first four games of the series...Hunter Feduccia recorded his second three-hit outing of the season in the first game Sunday, going 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored a run...Chris Okey has hit safely in six straight games, going 7-for-21 (.333) during the stretch with eight RBI.

