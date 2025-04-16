Express Stave off Aces, 8-7

April 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock RHP Adrian Houser retired his first five batters faced and recorded two punchouts to start the second. With two out, Reno put two aboard with a single and a walk. C Aramis Garcia then blasted a three-run homer to left field for an early 3-0 edge.

LF Kellen Strahm belted his first home run of the year in the top of the third, putting the E-Train on the board, 3-1.

Express DH Blaine Crim walked and 1B Justin Foscue singled to start the fourth. RF Trevor Hauver then gave Round Rock a 4-3 lead with a three-run homer over the Reno bullpen.

Round Rock plated three in the sixth inning with RBI singles from 3B Alan Trejo, 2B Alex De Goti and CF Sam Haggerty, extending the lead to 7-3.

In the top of the seventh, Foscue recorded his second extra-base hit of the day with a 408-foot home run to left field as the E-Train lead moved to 8-3.

DH René Pinto scorched his second home run of the series with a two-run shot in the eighth, cutting Reno's deficit to 8-5.

The Aces opened the ninth with three consecutive base hits. 2B Ildemaro Vargas doubled, 1B Trey Mancini singled, then a double from 3B Tristin English allowed Vargas to come around and score. RF Cristian Pache grounded out to Trejo as Mancini scored and brought Reno within one at 8-7. INF Jordan Lawlar came in to pinch hit for LF Kevin Graham but Round Rock RHP Daniel Robert shut the door with a three-pitch strikeout and the Express earned their first road win of the season.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

HOUSER'S HOT START: RHP Adrian Houser gave up just three runs and five hits with six strikeouts in 5.0 innings en route to his first win of the year. Houser now leads the Pacific Coast League in strikeouts (23) and WHIP (0.90). He stands at second in innings pitched (21.0), only trailing teammate RHP David Buchanan (21.2).

HEART OF THE ORDER: Three and four hitters, 1B Justin Foscue and RF Trevor Hauver, led the red-hot Express offense, going 4-for-8 with two home runs and a double. The duo also scored three runs and tallied four RBI.

HIT PARADE: The Express recorded 12 base hits in Wednesday's win, which ties for the second-most this year. 1B Justin Foscue, RF Trevor Hauver, 3B Alan Trejo and LF Kellen Strahm all posted multi-hit games. Each of them tallied an RBI, led by Hauver with three.

GETTING ON BASE: DH Blaine Crim extended his on-base streak with a walk on Wednesday. Crim has been on base in all 16 games played this year.

NEXT GAME: Thursday, April 17 at Reno FIRST PITCH: 8:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Greater Nevada Field

