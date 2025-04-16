Castillo Spins Five Scoreless Frames in 3-1 Loss to Comets

April 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Tacoma Rainiers (8-9) fell 3-1 to the Oklahoma City Comets (11-6) on Wednesday afternoon to even the series at one apiece.

Dominant pitching for both sides kept all offense at bay up until the bottom of the sixth inning in game two. Clayton Kershaw had the start for OKC in what was his first Major League rehab outing and first outing back since August, 2024. Cole Young singled off Kershaw in the top of the first inning with one out on the board to extend his team-leading 13-game on-base streak. Another hit off of Kershaw came off the bat of Rhylan Thomas in the top of the third inning but after he was eliminated on a force out at second, the game remained scoreless through three.

Luis F. Castillo finished his second start with Tacoma after spinning 5.0 scoreless frames allowing two hits while walking two and striking out four. He improved to a 0.84 ERA after today's start.

Oklahoma City got on the board first in the bottom of the sixth inning after a single from Eddie Rosario put one aboard. A two-run homer from James Outman that carried out to center field put the Comets on the board, 2-0.

In the bottom of the seventh, a double from Esteury Ruiz put one in scoring position. He stole third base before scoring on an error issued to Adonis Medina to increase the Comets lead to three.

Tacoma plated a run in the top of the eighth inning to cut into the deficit. A leadoff single from Spencer Packard set the stage for an RBI single to left from Jack Lopez, however Tacoma trailed by two. In the top of the ninth, Tacoma loaded the bases after an error allowed Young to reach along with singles from Tyler Locklear and Blake Hunt. The fourth double-play turned by OKC eliminated the threat to end the game and finalize the score, 3-1.

Postgame Notes:

Cole Young extended his 13-game on-base streak today after notching a single off of Clayton Kershaw in the first inning.

Rhylan Thomas extended a ten-game on-base streak after logging another multi-hit game going 2-for-3...it also marked his third consecutive multi-hit game and fifth multi-hit game this season.

After another multi-hit performance today, Thomas is hitting .382 over his last ten games played...he has homered and collected five RBI along with two stolen bases in that span...his .339 average this season leads Raininers qualified players so far.

By throwing 5.0 innings of shutout baseball today, Luis F. Castillo becomes the sixth PCL pitcher to record multiple starts of at least 5.0 innings and one-or-fewer earned runs. He joins fellow Rainier Logan Evans, who has also recorded two such starts...the Rainiers have five total starts this season of at least 5.0 innings and one-or-fewer earned runs, the most in the Pacific Coast League...Castillo's start today is also the longest of the season for a Rainiers' pitcher without allowing a run.

