OKC Comets Game Notes - April 16, 2025

April 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (8-8) at Oklahoma City Comets (10-6)

Game #17 of 150/First Half #17 of 75/Home #8 of 75

Pitching Probables: TAC-RHP Luis F. Castillo (0-0, 1.59) vs. OKC-LHP Clayton Kershaw (MLR)

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 11:05 a.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Comets will look to even their series against the Tacoma Rainers during a field trip game at 11:05 a.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, as Los Angeles Dodgers great Clayton Kershaw gets set to open a Major League Rehab Assignment...The Comets have lost back-to-back games as well as three of their last four games, including Tuesday's series opener...Today's game is the MiLB Free Game of the Day on MLB.com, MiLB.com and MLB.tv.

Last Game : The Oklahoma City Comets were held to two runs Tuesday night as they opened their series against the Tacoma Rainiers with a 5-2 loss at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma built a 5-0 lead, scoring three runs in the third inning and adding two more runs in the fifth inning. The Comets scored both of their runs in the fifth inning when Kody Hoese lined a two-run triple out to left-center field. The Comets went on to load the bases in the seventh inning with two outs, but Tacoma pitcher Tayler Saucedo got Eddie Rosario to fly out to end the inning as both teams were held scoreless over the final four innings.

Today's Probable Pitchers : Ten-time MLB All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award-winner, 2014 National League Most Valuable Player, 2011 Rawlings Gold Glove winner and two-time World Series champion Clayton Kershaw is slated to start as he opens a Major League Rehab Assignment in preparation for his 18th season with the Los Angeles Dodgers...The Dodgers placed Kershaw on the 60-day Injured List March 18 following offseason surgery on his left toe and left knee after left big toe inflammation ended his 2024 season Aug. 31...Kershaw made seven starts with the Dodgers last season from July 25-Aug. 30, posting a 4.50 ERA and 2-2 record with 24 strikeouts and nine walks after the start of his season was delayed while he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery...Kershaw also made rehab appearances with OKC last season, as well as in 2021, 2019 and 2017, making a combined five starts with the club...Kershaw has made additional stops in OKC as a four-time winner of the Warren Spahn Award (2011, 2013, 2014, 2017).

Justin Jarvis (1-0) is scheduled to follow Kershaw's start...He last pitched April 10 in Round Rock, making the start and allowing five runs and eight hits over 5.1 innings with two walks and six strikeouts in OKC's 9-8 win...Jarvis did not allow a hit over his first two outings of the season (10.2 IP), including 6.0 hitless innings against El Paso April 4. However, he tied his career high with seven walks in that game and has issued 14 walks over his first 16.0 IP of 2025...He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in November and was a non-roster invitee to Major League Spring Training...He spent 2024 in the New York Mets organization, splitting time between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse...Jarvis joined the Mets in 2023 after being traded from the Milwaukee Brewers July 31 in exchange for Mark Canha...He was originally selected by Milwaukee in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, N.C.

Against the Rainiers : 2025: 0-1 2024: 8-7 All-time: 70-74 At OKC: 46-33

The Comets and Rainiers meet for their first of three series this season, including their lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as well as their only series during the first half of the PCL schedule...OKC edged Tacoma, 8-7, in the 2024 season series with 12 of the 15 meetings between the teams being played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC also won six of the final eight games between the teams last season...Both teams scored 82 runs against one another last season, with OKC hitting 18 home runs compared to six for the Rainiers...Ryan Ward led OKC with 12 RBI and tied for the team lead with three home runs with James Outman and Andre Lipcius in the season series...Last season marked the first time OKC won a season series against the Rainiers since 2019, as Tacoma went a combined 16-11 against OKC during the 2022 and 2023 seasons and the teams did not meet in 2021...Seven of OKC's last 13 home victories against the Rainiers have come via walk-off wins, including four in a row at one point last season.

Introductions : The Comets became the first PCL team to reach 10 wins and are one of just two teams to have double digit wins as the Comets own the second-best record in the PCL at 10-6 behind Las Vegas' 11-5 record...After losing their season opener in Sugar Land March 28, the Comets won six straight games before dropping the final two games of their home series against El Paso, then rebounding with wins in four of their six games in Round Rock before last night's defeat...The Comets have now won each of their first three series of the season, also defeating Sugar Land, 2-1, on the road and El Paso, 4-2, in OKC.

Ready to Launch : The Comets offense was held to two runs Tuesday for the team's second-lowest run total of the season. OKC has been held to a combined five runs over the last two games, scoring in just two of 18 innings. Over each of the last three losses, the Comets have scored in just one inning during the game and finished with only one extra-base hit...In comparison, OKC racked up 47 runs and 29 extra-base hits in their last four wins combined...Despite the recent dip, the Comets' 109 runs scored this season are second-most in the league, while the team's 164 hits rank third. OKC's .381 OBP leads the league, while the team's .484 SLG and .865 OPS rank second...The Comets have scored six or more runs eight times in the last 12 games and eight or more runs six times during the stretch.

Blastoff : The Comets' streak of six straight games with a home run came to an end last night. The Comets entered Tuesday having hit 18 home runs during their six-game road trip in Round Rock...Entering their road series in Round Rock, the Comets had hit just two homers over the previous eight games and five total through the first nine games of the season...The Comets' 23 home runs through 16 games are third-most in all of the Minors to start the season...Tuesday was the third time this season neither OKC or its opponent tallied a home run in the same game...Through seven home games, the Comets have hit just two home runs.

Rehab Clinic : Two Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers continued their Major League Rehab Assignments with OKC Tuesday. Starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (0-1) tossed 4.0 innings, allowing six hits and three runs with one walk and five strikeouts. He faced 18 batters in his third outing with the Comets, throwing 66 pitches (43 strikes) and was charged with the loss...Evan Phillips made the fifth appearance of his rehab assignment with OKC, allowing two runs and three hits over 1.0 inning of relief with two strikeouts. He faced five batters, throwing 19 pitches (16 strikes)...Today Clayton Kershaw will become the third different player to join OKC on a rehab assignment this season, as OKC had a staggering 16 players added on ML Rehab Assignments in 2024.

Turning Up Roses : Eddie Rosario's 12-game hitting streak, which was the longest active streak in the PCL, came to an end last night as he went 0-for-4. Rosario had hit safely in each game he played this season before Tuesday. During the streak, Rosario went 19-for-52 (.365) with 12 RBI and 10 runs scored...The last OKC player with a hitting streak of at least 12 games was Jonathan Araúz, who hit safely in 17 straight games April 6-28, 2024...It was Rosario's longest hitting streak since June 13-28, 2021 with Cleveland (14 G).

Cheers for Chavis : Minor League Baseball named Michael Chavis PCL Player of the Week for the period of April 8-13. During OKC's road trip in Round Rock, Chavis went 9-for-21 (.429) with four home runs, a double, six RBI, eight runs scored and three walks over five games...Chavis' six homers are second-most in the league...He homered in each of the first three games of the Round Rock series, marking the first time he went deep in three straight games since April 2016 with Low-A Greenville in the Boston organization. His four-hit game Saturday was his first since Aug. 26, 2021 with Pittsburgh against St. Louis...Through 16 games, Chavis has recorded four of the team's top five exit velocities.

Around the Horn : Kody Hoese and Hunter Feduccia combined for six of the Comets' nine hits Tuesday as both players finished the game 3-for-4. Hoese recorded OKC's lone extra-base hit and two RBI of the night...Dalton Rushing went 2-for-3 with a walk yesterday for his fourth multi-hit game of the season as he played in his first game since April 9...Hyeseong Kim picked up a hit last night and has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, batting .298 (17x57) with nine extra-base hits, nine RBI and 15 runs scored. His 11 extra-base hits and 16 runs scored are tied for second-most in the league...OKC is 2-2 in day games to start 2025, but today is the team's first game of the season to start before noon. OKC went 4-0 in games with start times before noon last season, including 3-0 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

