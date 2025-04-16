Unusual Sequence Leads Isotopes to 7-2 Victory over El Paso

Albuquerque, NM - Heading into the bottom of the sixth inning of the series opener on Jackie Robinson Night, El Paso led 2-1, then pure chaos ensued on the baseball diamond - culminating with the Isotopes scoring three runs on one of the strangest plays in team history.

With Albuquerque trailing by one, Jordan Beck worked a bases-loaded walk against Omar Cruz, tying the score with two outs. Ryan Ritter then stepped in and also took a free pass, supposedly bringing across one more run. However, Aaron Schunk alertly kept running once catcher Luis Campusano threw the ball back to Cruz, and scored on what was officially ruled a steal of home. Beck then scored the third run on the play, when Cruz fired the ball down the left-field line after an errant attempt to throw him out. The wackiness sent Isotopes Park into a frenzy, and the home team eventually wound up with a 7-2 victory.

Topes Scope:

- Sam Hilliard homered with two outs in the first inning, his 79th in an Isotopes uniform - which tied Mike Busch (Dukes, 1993-96) for most among Albuquerque Triple-A players.

- Schunk was credited with a steal of home in the sixth inning, the 11th time in Isotopes history a player has accomplished the feat. Only two have been straight steals, including the most recent before tonight (Zac Veen on Sept. 7, 2024 at Tacoma).

- Warming Bernabel produced the only multi-hit game for the Isotopes, with both of his hits being doubles. It was the eighth time Bernabel had a two-double contest (last: July 1, 2023 in a rehab game against the ACL Giants).

- Jordan Beck stole two bases in a game for the second time this year (also: March 28 at Tampa Bay).

- Bradley Blalock made his second start of the year for Albuquerque, tossing 4.0 innings of one-hit, one-run ball. He retired his final 10 batters faced after Brett Sullivan's first-inning RBI single. It was the first time Blalock pitched at Isotopes Park (three prior outings on the road).

- Jaden Hill worked another two scoreless innings of relief, with two walks and two strikeouts. The free passes were his first two of the year. Hill has punched out 15 of 29 batters faced this season.

- El Paso collected four hits, the third time Albuquerque has limited their opponent to four or fewer knocks in 2025. Last season, the Isotopes allowed at least five hits in all 150 contests.

- Nate Mondou tripled for the Chihuahuas' lone extra-base hit, making tonight the sixth time in 15 games in which Albuquerque has allowed zero or one extra-base knock.

- The Isotopes drew 10 walks, a season-high and their most since July 5, 2024, also against El Paso (ten). That game was played at Southwest University Park.

- Chihuahuas starter Ryan Bergert issued four free passes in his 4.0 innings, tied for a season-high by an opposing hurler (also: Chase Silseth and Houston Harding, both Salt Lake pitchers).

- Albuquerque has won five of their last six home games against El Paso, dating back to June 12, 2024.

- The Chihuahuas committed four errors, the most for an opponent since Round Rock on July 26, 2024 (also four).

- Albuquerque played their 12th errorless contest in 16 games to begin the season. The Isotopes have seven miscues for the year, tied for the second-fewest among Triple-A teams.

- The Isotopes have won their last four games on Jackie Robinson Day.

On Deck: The Isotopes will aim for back-to-back wins behind left-handed pitcher Carson Palmquist, who is slated to start Wednesday's 6:05 pm game. Right-hander Jared Kollar will be on the bump for El Paso. Gates open at 5:00 pm.

