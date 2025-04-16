Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Oklahoma City

April 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 4/16 at Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 9:05 AM (PT) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City, OK

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Luis F. Castillo (0-0, 1.59) vs. Oklahoma City RHP Clayton Kershaw - MLR (NR)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MLB .TV/MiLB.TV (MiLB Free Game of the Day) RADIO - KIXI 880 AM

THE RAINIERS: Took the opening game of the series in Oklahoma City 5-2...each of the first five Rainiers' batters of the third inning reached base as Harry Ford, Cole Young and Tyler Locklear each drove in a run to give Tacoma a 3-0 lead...the Rainiers added two more runs in the fifth inning, as the first three batters got aboard, leading to Young and Locklear each bringing home another run...Logan Evans struck out seven for the second time this season, allowing just one earned run over 5.1 innings to earn his first Triple-A win...Austin Kitchen, Tayler Saucedo, Drew Pomeranz and Will Klein combined to keep the Comets off the board for the final 3.2 innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out six in the victory.

RHYLAN'S ROLLING: In his last five games, OF Rhylan Thomas has hit 8-for-18 (.444) with a home run, four RBI and a team-best six runs...Thomas is also hitting 8-for-18 when leading off an inning...his eight hits when leading off the inning are tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League...with his three-hit performance on Tuesday, Thomas joins UTL Samad Taylor as the only batters in the Pacific Coast League to tally consecutive three-hit games in 2025...the last Rainier to log three consecutive three-hit games was C Jose Godoy, who did so twice in 2021 (August 6-9 and September 5-14).

SEVENS FOR EVANS: RHP Logan Evans logged another seven-strikeout start on Tuesday, picking up his first Triple-A win...in his last two starts, he has allowed two earned runs in 11.1 innings, walking none and striking out 14...Evans is the second PCL pitcher this year to strike out seven in back-to-back outings, joining Las Vegas' JT Ginn...with his seven strikeouts on Tuesday, Evans is tied for the fourth-most strikeouts in the PCL...he is the first Rainier to strike out seven without issuing a walk in back-to-back starts since RHP Logan Verrett from September 5-13, 2021.

FROM THE 253 TO OKC: The Rainiers travel to Oklahoma City for the first - and only - time in 2025 this week for a six-game series...Tacoma went 7-8 against Oklahoma City in 2024, winning two out of three games at Cheney Stadium and going 5-7 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Rainiers hit .236 in their 12 games at Oklahoma City last year, scoring 67 runs (5.6 per game)...the 23 doubles the Rainiers hit at OKC last year are the second-most they hit in any road venue in 2024...Samad Taylor's 13 career hits at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark are the most of any current Rainier.

SLAMMIN' SAMAD: UTL Samad Taylor collected his sixth career multi-homer game on Saturday, including the walk-off winner...Taylor also tied his career-high with five RBI, just the fourth time he's done so in his career...Taylor's two long balls mark the second multi-homer game of the season for the Rainiers, joining Dominic Canzone's two homers on April 6 at Reno...Taylor is just the third Rainier since 2005 to have a multi-homer game, including a walk-off home run and the first since Marcus Wilson did so on May 13, 2022 against Reno...of those three, Taylor is the only one to not record an out in the game, as he went 3-for-3 with two walks.

REHAB RUNDOWN: RHP Matt Brash was sent to Tacoma to begin a Major League Rehab assignment on Sunday...Brash missed the entire 2024 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery...he was placed on the Mariners 15-Day injured list on March 27 (retro March 24)...in Brash's first appearance on Sunday, he allowed one hit and struck one out in 1.0 inning of work...his fastball averaged 96.5 mph and topped out at 97.3 mph...RHP Troy Taylor was reinstated from the Major League Injured List on Monday, ending his rehab assignment.

FOREVER YOUNG ON BASE: INF Cole Young has reached base in each of the last 12 games, a the longest streak for the Rainiers in the early stages of 2025...in that span, Young is hitting .244 (11x45) with three doubles, one triple and four RBI, walking seven times...Young is also seeing 4.061 pitches per plate appearance, the most of any qualified Rainiers hitter.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell in their first game of their road trip, losing 8-4 in Cincinnati...Dylan Moore led off the game with a home run, part of a 3-for-5 game...Ben Williamson picked up his first Major League hit with a third inning single...Moore homered again in the fifth inning, hitting a two-run blast to give the Mariners a 4-2 lead...the Reds plated four in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the eighth to take the 8-4 victory.

