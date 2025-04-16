Isotopes Dedicate Seat in Memory of American Soldiers Mia and Pow

April 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes have installed an empty stadium seat at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park above section 116 dedicated to the memory of the brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives in defense of our country. The seat also honors the more than 92,000 American soldiers who have been missing or unaccounted for since World War 1.

"Every American soldier who has devoted their life to defending our country's freedom deserves our remembrance and utmost respect for their sacrifice," Isotopes General Manager John Traub said. "The Isotopes are proud to honor these brave men and women."

The chair has been roped off with the area painted red, white and blue and a plaque detailing its significance.

The Isotopes will host Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, May 18. Details regarding special events and promotions will be announced later.

Fans may purchase tickets by visiting abqisotopes.com or at the Isotopes Park Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.