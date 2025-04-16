Outman's Two-Run Shot Backs Outman's Strong Start in 3-1 Win

April 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







James Outman hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and Clayton Kershaw opened a Major League Rehab Assignment with three scoreless innings as the Oklahoma City Comets defeated the Tacoma Rainiers, 3-1, Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With a runner on base, Outman hit a towering fly ball to center field in the sixth inning for his fourth home run of the season and a 2-0 lead for Oklahoma City (11-6). Esteury Ruiz scored a run in the seventh inning on a Tacoma throwing error on his stolen base attempt. The Rainiers (8-9) ended the shutout in the eighth inning on a RBI single by Jack Lopez.

Of Note:

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw opened a Major League Rehab Assignment, pitching 3.0 scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and did not issue a walk with two strikeouts. He faced 10 batters and threw 30 pitches (22 strikes). Kershaw is preparing for his 18th season with the Dodgers. He was placed on the 60-day Injured List March 18 following offseason surgery on his left toe and left knee after left big toe inflammation ended his 2024 season Aug. 31...Today was Kershaw's sixth career game with Oklahoma City, as he also made rehab appearances with Oklahoma City last season, in 2021, 2019 and in 2017.

-The Comets evened their six-game series, 1-1, against Tacoma with Wednesday's win after entering the game with losses in the previous two games.

-James Outman hit his fourth home run of the season as well as Oklahoma City's 19th home run over the last eight games. The homer was Outman's third homer in the last four games.

-Pitcher Justin Jarvis (2-0) was credited with the win, allowing one run over 5.0 innings with four hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

-Evan Phillips recorded the save as he pitched on consecutive days for the first time during his Major League Rehab Assignment. He pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit that was erased with a game-ending double play, and he recorded one strikeout. He threw 15 pitches (10 strikes) as he made his sixth appearance with the Comets.

-Alex Freeland recorded OKC's lone multi-hit game of the afternoon, going 2-for-4 with two doubles. Over his last 11 games, Freeland is batting .400 (20-for-50) with nine extra-base hits, 15 RBI and eight runs scored.

-Five of OKC's six hits in the game went for extra bases after the Comets had been held to a total of two extra-base hits over their last two games.

-The game lasted two hours, nine minutes for the Comets' quickest game of the season.

Next Up : The Comets continue their series against Tacoma at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

