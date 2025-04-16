Pinto's Walk-Off Homer Powers Reno to Dramatic 5-4 Win over Round Rock

April 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (9-7) trailed by a run in the bottom of the ninth before Rene Pinto came through in dramatic fashion, launching a two-run walk-off homer over the left-centerfield wall to lift Reno to a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Round Rock Express (7-9), the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.

Pinto has recently caught fire at the plate, going 5-for-15 with two doubles, three home runs, and seven RBI across his last four games. His clutch round-tripper sealed Reno's first walk-off win of the young season.

Jordan Lawlar and Jorge Barrosa got the Aces on the board early, blasting back-to-back home runs to lead off the bottom of the first inning. Barrosa continued his strong start to the 2025 campaign, mashing a line drive into the right-centerfield bleachers for his third home run of the year. The flashy switch-hitter is riding an eight-game hitting streak, going 11-for-35 (.314) with three doubles, three home runs, and 11 RBI over that stretch.

Lawlar followed him with a solo shot of his own, launching his third homer of the year over the right-field porch. The exciting prospect has been locked in at the plate, slashing .327/.413/.600 with six doubles, three home runs, and 12 RBI in April.

On the mound, Yilber Diaz was effective, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings. Diaz has dealt with some control issues early in the season-walking 10 batters across his first four starts-but when he's in rhythm, he's a tough matchup for any lineup in the Pacific Coast League.

Trey Mancini drove in the Ace's third run with a solo big fly in the sixth frame, taking David Buchanan deep for his third long ball of the year. The 33-year-old veteran has been a steady presence in Reno's lineup, hitting .317/.338/.508 with six extra-base hits and nine RBI this season.

The Aces will drive this momentum into Wednesday's matchup against the Round Rock Express, with the first pitch scheduled for 12:05 P.M. PST.

Aces Notables:

Rene Pinto: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Jordan Lawlar: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Trey Mancini: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

