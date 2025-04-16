Aces' Late-Inning Rally Comes up Short in 8-7 Loss to Express

RENO, Nev. - Despite a late attempt at a comeback, the Reno Aces (9-8) were taken down in a close 8-7 defeat to the Round Rock Express (8-9), the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, on Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field.

After coming through in walk-off fashion in last night's win, Rene Pinto stayed hot at the plate, smashing his fourth home run of the year-a two-run blast in the eighth inning. The 28-year-old is on fire, going 7-for-20 with two doubles, four home runs, and nine RBI in his last five games.

Tristin English kept the Aces alive in the ninth inning, scorching a line-shot double past the third baseman and into left field to score Ildemaro Vargas. The fan favorite has been solid this season, hitting .288/.391/.356 with two extra-base hits and six RBI.

Aramis Garcia put the Aces on the board in the second frame, launching his first home run of the campaign-a no-doubt, three-run shot off Adrian Houser. The backstop finished the day with two hits, lifting his season slash line to .154/.389/.269 with four RBI and nine walks.

Jorge Barrosa extended his hitting streak to nine games after collecting a base knock in the loss. The flashy switch-hitter has gone 12-for-40 (.300) with three doubles, three home runs, and 11 RBI over that stretch.

The Aces will look to bounce back in Thursday's matchup against the Round Rock Express, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PST.

Aces Notables:

Aramis Garcia: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Rene Pinto: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI

