Neto and Noda Go Yard, Sacramento Takes Series Opener

April 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. - The Salt Lake Bees suffered its third straight defeat on Tuesday night in the series opener against Sacramento as Zach Neto and Ryan Noda both delivered home runs in the 8-6 loss to the River Cats.

Sacramento River Cats 8, Salt Lake Bees 6

WP: Tristan Beck (2 - 0)

LP: Luke Murphy (0 - 1)

Game Summary

In the top of the first, Zach Neto and Matthew Lugo led off with back-to-back singles before Gustavo Campero followed with an RBI knock to plate Neto, and Campero later came around to score on Ryan Noda's two-out single, giving Salt Lake a 3-0 lead before Sacramento even came to the plate.

In the second, Neto struck again-this time with a solo homer to left on a 2-2 pitch to stretch the Bees' lead to 4-0.

The River Cats responded immediately in the bottom half of the second. David Villar's leadoff single started a rally that spiraled quickly. After a hit-by-pitch and RBI single from Max Stassi, the River Cats took advantage of a wild pitch and clutch hitting by Grant McCray to tie the game at 4-4. Starter Chase Silseth was chased after just 1.2 innings.

Following Neto's homer, Salt Lake's bats fell silent. Sacramento pitching, led by Tristan Beck, cooled the Bees' offense across the middle innings. Despite a leadoff double by Niko Kavadas in the 6th, the Bees failed to capitalize.

Meanwhile, the River Cats took the lead in the bottom of the 5th. A two-out rally off reliever Luke Murphy featured a bases-clearing double by McCray, giving Sacramento a 7-4 edge.

In the 6th, a throwing error on a pickoff attempt by Touki Toussaint set up another River Cats run, as Stassi knocked in David Villar to make it 8-4.

Down four entering the ninth, Salt Lake showed some fight. Ryan Noda launched a solo homer to right-center to cut the lead to 8-5. After a single by Yolmer Sánchez and a double from Chad Stevens brought in another run, the Bees had the tying run at the plate. But after Matthew Lugo drew a walk, Gustavo Campero grounded into a force out to end the threat and the game.

Game Notes

For the first time this season Salt Lake drops its third consecutive game moving to 7-9 on the year.

Zach Neto went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored to notch his third multi-hit game during his rehab assignment with Salt Lake. Neto launched his fourth home run of the season that came off the bat at 107.8 mph, the hardest hit ball Neto has hit in his time with the Bees.

Niko Kavadas extended his hitting streak to 10 games while reaching base for the 15th consecutive game as he went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI on Tuesday night. His two extra base hits was the first time Kavadas has doubled twice in a game since July 13, 2024 when playing for Worcester.

Ryan Noda hit safely for the fourth consecutive game while going 2-for-4 with two RBI with his third home run of the year. Noda collected a pair of hits for the second game in a row and since a 3-for-29 start to the season, Noda is batting .400 (8-for-20) with two home runs, four RBI and a 1.250 OPS since Apr. 9.

After seeing his hitting streak snapped on Sunday, Gustavo Campero got back into the hit column with an RBI single in the first. Campero has hit safely in 15 of 16 games this season and leads the team with 23 hits.

Chase Silseth made his fourth start of the year on the mound tying a season-low 1.2 innings pitched. Silseth allowed a season-high four runs on three hits while walking five and striking out one.

For the first time this season, Salt Lake suffered a loss while outhitting its opponent as the Bees collected double-digit hits for the seventh time in eight games.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Sacramento will square off on Wednesday, Apr. 16 at 7:45 p.m. MDT as Bees left handed pitcher Jake Eder will face off against River Cats Carson Seymour at Sutter Health Park for game two of the series.

