Round Rock Walks off Reno to Open the Series

May 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Express SS Richie Martin scored the night's first run in the second inning after hitting a one-out single, finding second base on a wild pitch then scoring as 2B Alex De Goti singled.

Aces CF Jorge Barrosa and SS Blaze Alexander both found home thanks to a double from 3B Tristan English to gain a 2-1 lead in the top of the third inning.

The bottom of the frame saw four runs for Round Rock as LF Kellen Strahm sent home RF Marcus Smith, who had knocked a double.

Strahm then came in on a home run from C Cooper Johnson for a 4-2 advantage. De Goti rounded out the scoring and gave the E- Train a 5-2 edge with a single that scored 1B Billy McKinney.

Reno plated one run in the fourth as 2B Andy Weber rounded the bases on an error, sacrifice bunt and Barrosa single. The Aces tied the contest at five apiece in the eighth as both Weber and RF Cristian Pache scored on a combination of a fielder's choice and error.

Strahm walked it off for Round Rock, securing the 6-5 win in the ninth inning thanks to a single that scored CF Dustin Harris, who had worked a leadoff walk then found second as 3B Cody Freeman singled.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS: WELCOME TO DELL DIAMOND: In his Express debut, 1B Billy McKinney hit 1-for-3 with one walk and one run scored.

SS Richie Martin went 2-for-4 with one run scored and DH Michael Helman finished 0-for-3 with one walk in their first contests at Dell Diamond.

On the mound, RHP Patrick Murphy earned a hold with 2.1 shutout innings that saw one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

WALKOFF WONDER: LF Kellen Strahm secured the walk-off win for Round Rock with a single, which is his second walk-off hit in as many games at Dell Diamond. On May 18 against Oklahoma City, Strahm singled to score Cody Freeman in the 10th and gave the E- Train a 5-4 victory. It's the fourth walk-off of his Express career.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday, May 28 vs Reno FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond







