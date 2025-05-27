Tribute to the Penny Night Set for June 3 and 4

SUGAR LAND, TX - With the announcement the Treasury Department will no longer be issuing pennies, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys are celebrating the most underrated currency in our nation's history with 'Tribute to the Penny Night' on June 3 and 4 against the Sacramento River Cats.

Special for June 3 and 4, fans will be able to purchase penny tickets (yes, $0.01) for the Grassland. No promotional code is required, tickets can simply be purchased online at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

As part of the night, fans will receive a penny for their thoughts when they enter Constellation Field and will be able to make their last wish in the ole-wishing well. Additionally, fans will be able to take their own silhouette portrait that resembles the bearded coin-face bearer, Abraham Lincoln. Fans are also encouraged to bring their pennies to the game as a donation to the Astros Foundation.

Tuesday, June 3 is also $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional with $5 frozen margaritas available at concession stands throughout Constellation Field. It's also Silver Stars Tuesday presented by Community Health Choice.

On Wednesday, June 4, along with a second 'Tribute To the Penny Night,' it's another Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company and Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed. The Space Cowboys are also hosting Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union with free lower bowl tickets for teachers and discount on additional tickets.







