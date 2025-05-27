Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Salt Lake

May 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/27 vs. Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Nick Fraze (0-1, 8.56) vs. Salt Lake RHP Victor Mederos (3-1, 2.28)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL LHP Matt Cronin - placed on the 7-Day Injured List

ADD RHP Michael Mariot (#38) - activated from the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Finished their two-week road trip with a 6-0 shutout victory over El Paso, splitting the series...Tacoma carried a perfect game bid into the seventh inning, as Sauryn Lao retired all 12 batters he faced in his start...Josh Fleming took over in the fifth, retiring the first seven batters he faced, until he issued a one-out walk in the seventh inning...the offense got going early for the Rainiers, as Samad Taylor scored on a wild pitch in the first inning to get the Rainiers the early lead...in the top of the fourth inning, Cole Young clubbed a two-out, two-run homer, his fifth of the season, to give Tacoma a 3-0 lead...a sacrifice fly and a bases-loaded walk scored two more Rainier runs in the seventh inning, making it 5-0...Young ripped an RBI single in the eighth, his third hit of the day to score Taylor, extending the lead to 6-0...El Paso broke up the no-hitter with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, the lone hit that Tacoma gave up...Hagen Danner and Troy Taylor each fired a scoreless inning to finish the one-hit shutout, the Rainiers' second shutout victory of 2025.

THIS IS R BIG HOMESTAND: The Rainiers open up a four-week homestand today, beginning with six games against Salt Lake...Tacoma will play 24 straight games at home, from May 27-June 22...the original 2025 schedule showed Tacoma beginning a two-week homestand today (Salt Lake and Las Vegas), followed by a week in Sacramento from June 10-15, but that series was relocated to Cheney Stadium, followed by another six-game series at home against Albuquerque...the Rainiers have a 11-10 record at home this year, compared to a 10-20 mark on the road...offensively, Tacoma is slashing .254/.339/.415 at home, versus .272/.343./.424 on the road...on the mound, the Rainiers have a 4.12 ERA at Cheney Stadium, compared to their 5.40 ERA on the road...Tacoma pitchers have held their opposition to a .241 average at home, compared to the .281 average they give up on the road.

MONTHLY UPDATE: As the calendar flips to June, here is how the Rainiers have faired month-by-month:

Month ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âAVG ¬â ¬â ¬â2B ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â3B ¬â ¬â ¬âHR ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âBB ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âSO ¬â ¬â ¬âSB ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âOBP ¬â ¬âSLG ¬â ¬â ¬âOPS

Mar/Apr ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.249 ¬â ¬â44 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â2 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â23 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â110 ¬â ¬â ¬â215 ¬â ¬â ¬â30 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.336 ¬â ¬â.373 ¬â ¬â.709

May ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.285 ¬â ¬â 42 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â7 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â31 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â69 ¬â ¬â ¬â152 ¬â ¬â ¬â10 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â.349 .479 .828

Month ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âW ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âL ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âERA ¬â ¬â ¬âIP ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âER ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âHR ¬â ¬â ¬âWHIP ¬â ¬âBB/9 ¬â ¬âK/9 ¬â ¬â ¬âAVG

Mar/Apr ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â11 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â18 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4.87 ¬â 249.2 ¬â135 ¬â ¬â ¬â19 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.50 ¬â ¬â 4.33 ¬â ¬â8.07 ¬â ¬â.264

May ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â10 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â12 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â4.82 ¬â ¬â188.2 ¬â101 ¬â ¬â ¬â14 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â1.44 ¬â ¬â 3.86 ¬â ¬â7.39 ¬â ¬â.264

HOT CORNER BRINGING THE HEAT: In the bottom of the third inning on Saturday, Jack López recorded a 94.4 mph throw from third base on a 5-3 putout...his 94.4 mph throw is the hardest on an infield assist at Triple-A this season and the hardest by any Rainier infielder since data is available (2022)... López is one of just eight PCL infielders to record an assist of at least 94 mph since 2022.

HARRY'S HOT STRETCH: C Harry Ford has been on a tear in the month of May, picking up hits in 14 of his 17 games this month and multiple hits in 10 of those 17...in his last 13 games (since May 7), Ford is hitting .440 (22x50) with four doubles and three home runs...Ford's .394 average this May is the highest for any month in his career, as is his 1.095 OPS...his 26 hits this May are the second-most of any month in his career, trailing his career-best 28 hits he had in August 2023 and May of 2024...Ford's .621 slugging percentage this month is the second-best of any month in his career, trailing the .657 he slugged in September of 2021.

COLE'S CATCHING FIRE: INF Cole Young has gone on a tear since May 3...over that 20-game stretch, he is hitting .385 (30x78) with seven doubles, three triples and five home runs, driving in 18 runs and scoring 24...he's logged multiple hits in 10 of his last 20 games, sporting a 1.222 OPS in that span...Young also hit his fifth triple of the season on Thursday, tied for the most in the PCL and the third-most in the minor leagues...Young's five triples are tied for the most for any Rainier through May since at least 2005 with Chris Taylor, who also hit five triples through May in 2014.

LÓPEZ IS LOCKED IN: UTL Jack López logged the sixth multi-hit effort of his last 10 games on Saturday, continuing a hot stretch that dates back to April 24...over the 25-game span, he is hitting .352 (21x91) with five doubles and two home runs, collecting hits in 22 of the 25 games, including each of his last 14, his longest streak of the season and the longest active streak in the PCL... López has been especially effective with runners in scoring position in that time, going 8-for-19 (.421) with a pair of long balls...since April 24, López ranks among PCL leaders in batting average (3rd, .352) and hits (4th, 32)... López has also been effective on the road this season, as his 32 road hits are the second-most in the PCL, and his .356 road batting average is also good for second in the league.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had Monday off, following their 10-game road trip...they open a nine-game homestand tonight with three games against Washington, followed by three games with Minnesota and capped by a three-game set with Baltimore.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.