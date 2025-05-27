Greater Nevada Field to Host Northern Nevada Baseball Club Camp July 28-30

RENO, Nev. - Youth baseball players throughout the Northern Nevada region will once again hone their skills at the Reno Aces' home in the Biggest Little City, while receiving instruction from former Major League baseball players Chris Gimenez and Chris Aguila at Northern Nevada Baseball Club Camp at Greater Nevada Field.

The camp will run from July 28th through July 30th, from 9 AM to 1 PM daily, and is open to kids ages 9-to-13.

Parents can register their child for $325 or visiting RenoAces.com.

Registration fees include three days of instruction in addition to play at Greater Nevada Field and access to a Major-League-quality facility, along with lunch being provided each day.

The deadline to register is Thursday, July 17th.

Each participant will receive one (1) complimentary ticket to the Aces' game on Friday, July 25th against the Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Family members can purchase additional tickets to the game.

With limited space, parents are encouraged to sign up early as this camp will sell out.







