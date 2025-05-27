Hamilton Homers in Series-Opening Defeat against Albuquerque

May 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (30-21) scored four runs in the fifth to tie the game at five, but five combined runs in the sixth and seventh for the Albuquerque Isotopes (23-28) handed the Space Cowboys an 11-5 loss on Tuesday night at Isotopes Park. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Although Sugar Land fell behind 1-0 due to a lead-off homer from Ryan Ritter, RHP Tyler Ivey worked out of a bases-loaded jam to keep the deficit at one.

The Space Cowboys threatened with two outs in the second as Luis Guillorme walked and Luis Castro legged out an infield single, but Joe Hudson just missed a homer and flew out on the warning track, ending the frame.

Quincy Hamilton put Sugar Land on the board with a solo homer to start the third as the lefty knotted the contest up at one.

The two sides would not stay tied for long as Keston Hiura hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the third and the Isotopes plated one more in the fourth as the Space Cowboys trailed, 5-1.

However, Sugar Land answered in the fifth as Zack Short and Shay Whitcomb began the frame with back-to-back singles before Jacob Melton jumped on the first pitch of his at-bat and socked a 407-foot double to center, scoring Short. In the ensuing at-bats, Jesús Bastidas walked to load the bases with nobody out, and Brice Matthews pulled a single into left, plating two as Sugar Land drew within a run.

Later in the inning, Guillorme walked to re-load the bases before Castro's productive groundout brought home Bastidas and tied the game up at five.

RHP Ray Gaither (L, 0-1) relieved Ivey with two outs in the fourth and finished off the frame before tossing a scoreless home half off the fifth. The Isotopes re-took the lead in the bottom of the sixth as Hiura hit his second three-run homer of the night to put Albuquerque ahead before they stretched advantage to 10-5 in the seventh courtesy of Ritter's second home run of the game.

Nine of the final 10 Sugar Land hitters were retired as the Space Cowboys dropped game one of their series, 11-5.

NOTABLE:

- With two singles on Tuesday, Luis Castro extended his on-base streak to 16 games, the longest-active streak on the Space Cowboys. He is 20-for-57 (.351) with four doubles, three home runs, 14 RBI, eight walks and 11 runs scored.

- Jacob Melton smoked a 112.4 mph single on Tuesday, the hardest-hit ball for Melton this season, and doubled, pushing his on-base streak to nine games where he is 10-for-34 (.294) with six doubles, six walks, five RBI and six runs scored.

- Shay Whitcomb started an 8-6-2 relay to catch Ryan Ritter trying to score in the fourth, the 17th Space Cowboy outfield assist this season. Sugar Land came into Tuesday's game leading the PCL in outfield assists. Whitcomb also singled three times to extend his on-base streak to eight games and pick up his sixth three-hit game of the year.

- Quincy Hamilton hammered his fifth home run of the season on Tuesday and his second in his last three games.

- Brice Matthews had a two-RBI single in the fifth in his second game back since being reinstated from the IL. Matthews missed 11 days after being placed on the IL on May 14.

- With two singles and two walks on Tuesday, Luis Guillorme picked up his sixth multi-hit contest of the campaign and his seventh multi-walk game.

