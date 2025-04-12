Express Blanked by Comets 15-0

April 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







Oklahoma City struck first with a first-inning home run from DH Ryan Ward and never looked back.

In the second, Comets 2B Austin Gauthier grounded out to 2B Justin Foscue, allowing 1B Michael Chavis to score from third. SS Hyeseong Kim then belted his second homer of the year. The two-run shot put Oklahoma City up 4-0 after two.

After a scoreless third, Kim recorded his second home run of the day. His 462-foot blast is tied for the second-longest in the Pacific Coast League in 2025. The Comets plated four more runs in the fourth behind a sacrifice fly from LF Eddie Rosario and back-to-back homers from CF James Outman and Chavis, extending the lead to 9-0.

Oklahoma City added two more runs in the fifth inning. Gauthier scored on a 3B Alex Freeland groundout and Rosario doubled, bringing RF Justin Dean around to score, making it 11-0.

Comets C Hunter Feduccia added a two-run homer in the sixth. Freeland grounded into a double play, sending Gauthier home and bringing the score to 14-0.

Outman plated the night's final run with his second home run of the game in the ninth inning. The 15-0 score held final.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

HEART OF THE ORDER: Round Rock's 2-3-4 batters of 1B Blaine Crim, 2B Justin Foscue and DH Trevor Hauver recorded the team's only hits on Saturday night for a combined 4-for-11.

BEEN A WHILE : Saturday night marks the first time since July 28, 2009 that the Express have given up seven or more home runs in a single game. The team allowed seven pitches to leave the park in Memphis.

NEXT GAME: Sunday, April 13 vs Oklahoma City FIRST PITCH: 1:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

Express Blanked by Comets 15-0

Round Rock Shutout by Oklahoma City on Saturday Night

GAME 14 | HOME GAME 11 | SATURDAY, APRIL 12, 2025

ROUND ROCK, Texas - DELL DIAMOND R H E

OKLAHOMA CITY COMETS (10-4) 15 19 1

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (6-8) 0 4 1

WP: RHP Matt Sauer (1-0, 1.13) - 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO FIRST PITCH: 7:20 P.M. ATTENDANCE: 6,545

LP: RHP Gerson Garabito (0-1, 13.50) - 2.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO GAME TIME: 2:50

SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 84 degrees, Sunny.

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Ryan Ward 2 1 0 2 0-1 402 feet/102.3 MPH RF Berm

Hyeseong Kim 2 2 1 2 0-2 361 feet/97.0 MPH LF Bullpen

Hyeseong Kim 3 4 0 1 1-0 462 feet/106.3 MPH RF Berm

James Outman 2 4 1 2 3-2 436 feet/107 MPH CF Batter's Eye

Michael Chavis 6 4 0 2 0-0 423 feet/107.5 MPH LF Home Run Porch

Hunter Feduccia 2 6 1 0 3-1 411 feet/109.8 MPH RF Berm

James Outman 3 9 0 1 1-0 405 feet/102.6 MPH CF Pitch Clock Screen

#RR#

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.