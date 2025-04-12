Aces Put on Offensive Show in Dominant 20-7 Victory over Bees

April 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - After scoring just five runs in their last two matchups, the Reno Aces (7-7) awoke the bats, erupting for 20 runs against the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, on Saturday at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Trey Mancini continued to swing a hot bat, jumpstarting the Aces' biggest offensive outburst of the year with an RBI single to score Jordan Lawlar in the first frame. He later drove in his second RBI of the day with an RBI knock in the third. The 33-year-old has found his rhythm at the plate, going 10-for-24 (.417) with a double, a home run, and six RBIs in this series.

Blaze Alexander, who is on a rehab assignment with Reno (oblique), extended the Aces' early lead, driving in two runs on a double off the wall in the right-field corner. He finished the big day with three hits. Alexander was an important piece to Reno's success in 2024, posting a .276/.353/.444 slash line with 20 extra-base knocks and 20 RBIs in 51 games.

Connor Kaiser broke out in Saturday's win, collecting four hits - including a double and three RBIs. The former third-round pick put the exclamation point on a six-run first inning with a bases-clearing double into the left-center field gap, driving in three. With the performance, Kaiser is now hitting .286/.333/.381 with four doubles and seven RBIs this season.

The red-hot Ildemaro Vargas got in on the fun as well, smoking a triple down the left-field line with the bases loaded in the sixth frame. The veteran later drove in two more in the later innings, finishing with five RBIs on the day. Vargas extended his hitting streak to eight games, going 13-for-32 (.406) with three home runs and 15 RBIs over that span. He now ranks 5th in the Pacific Coast League in RBIs (15).

Rene Pinto turned in his best performance of the season at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and a solo shot into the right-center bleachers in the fourth - his second homer of the year. The backstop put the finishing touches on Reno's 20-run explosion with a two-RBI double in the ninth, driving in Alexander and A.J. Vukovich. Pinto has been swinging it well lately, riding a six-game hitting streak in which he has gone 9-for-23 (.391) with four doubles, two home runs, and eight RBIs.

Jordan Lawlar reached base six times in today's win, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three walks with an RBI. The 22-year-old is blazing hot, slashing .326/.426/.522 with six doubles and 10 RBIs in April.

The Aces will drive this momentum into Sunday's series finale against the Salt Lake Bees, with the first pitch scheduled for 11:05 A.M. PST.

Aces Notables:

Ildemaro Vargas: 2-for-4, 1 3B, 5 RBI

Rene Pinto: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 4 RBI

Connor Kaiser: 4-for-6, 1 2B, 3 RBI

Jordan Lawlar: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 3 BB

Trey Mancini: 2-for-6, 2 RBI

Blaze Alexander: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

A.J. Vukovich: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI

