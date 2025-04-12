Comets Spank Express, 15-0

April 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Comets hit seven home runs, and three pitchers combined on the team's first shutout of the season during a 15-0 rout over the Round Rock Express Saturday night at Dell Diamond. Ryan Ward hit the first homer of the night in the first inning, and Hyeseong Kim added at two-run shot during a three-run second inning to make it a 4-0 lead. The Comets (10-4) scored five runs and hit three home runs in the fifth inning. Kim went deep for the second time, and later in the frame, James Outman and Michael Chavis hit back-to-back homers on consecutive pitches. The Comets scored twice again in the fifth inning and plated three more runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run dinger by Hunter Feduccia, stretching the lead to 14-0. Outman hit his second home run and the team's seventh with a solo blast in the ninth inning. Round Rock (6-8) was limited to four singles throughout the game and did not have a runner advance as far as third base.

Of Note:

-OKC notched the second-largest shutout win of the franchise's Bricktown era (since 1998), only bested by a 19-0 win also at Dell Diamond on May 12, 2022.

-The Comets scored at least 15 runs for the second time in five games during the current series in Round Rock, joining a 16-run output Tuesday during a 16-3 win. The team's 19 hits, seven home runs and 10 extra-base hits set season highs.

-Oklahoma City hit seven home runs in a game for the first time since May 30, 2021 at El Paso during a 20-9 win at Southwest University Park...Six of the team's seven homers Saturday traveled at least 405 feet.

-Hyeseong Kim and James Outman became the first OKC teammates with two home runs in one game since Ryan Ward and Dalton Rushing Sept. 21, 2024 at Salt Lake...Outman and Michael Chavis hit the team's first set of back-to-back home runs this season in the fourth inning.

-Hyeseong Kim hit two home runs, going deep on consecutive at-bats in the second and fourth innings, giving Kim three home runs in the last two games...Kim has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games with nine extra-base hits.

-Ryan Ward hit his second home run of the season in the first inning to give the Comets the early lead. It was the 56th home run of Ward's OKC career, moving him into sole possession of fourth place on the Bricktown era (since 1998) career home run list.

-Eight players tallied at least two hits, with Michael Chavis pacing the club with a season-high four hits, including his team-leading sixth home run of the season.

-Alex Freeland went 3-for-6 with a double and RBI, picking up his seventh multi-hit game in his last eight games overall.

-Eddie Rosario went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, extending his season-opening hitting streak to 12 games.

-Starting pitcher Matt Sauer allowed two singles across five scoreless innings, facing one over the minimum while retiring 14 of 16 batters faced on a total of 50 pitches. Sauer did not allow a walk and struck out four. Noah Davis and Alec Gamboa each followed with two scoreless innings apiece. The trio combined for 10 strikeouts against only two walks, as the Comets recorded their first shutout of the season and did not allow an extra-base hit for a second consecutive game.

Next Up: The Comets finish their series in Round Rock Sunday looking to win five of the six games in the series, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

