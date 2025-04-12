OKC Comets Game Notes - April 12, 2025

April 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (9-4) at Round Rock Express (6-7)

Game #14 of 150/First Half #14 of 75/Road #8 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Matt Sauer (0-0, 3.00) vs. RR-RHP Gerson Garabito (NR, -.--)

Saturday, April 12, 2025 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:15 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets' three-game overall winning streak and five-game road winning streak both came to an end last night, but the Comets own a 3-1 lead in their road series against the Round Rock Express, which continues at 7:15 p.m. at Dell Diamond...Oklahoma City is now 5-2 on the road and 9-3 over the last 12 games overall.

Last Game: Justin Foscue hit a game-winning single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th inning to send the Round Express to a 2-1 win over the Oklahoma City Comets Friday night at Dell Diamond. The Comets took a 1-0 lead on a leadoff homer by Hyeseong Kim. Round Rock pulled into a tie in the bottom of the sixth inning with a RBI single by Tucker Barnhart. The game went to extra innings at 1-1, and neither team scored in the 10th inning. After the Comets were blanked in the top of the 11th inning, the first two batters of the bottom half of the frame walked to load the bases for Foscue, who hit a fly ball to center field for the game-winning hit.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Matt Sauer (0-0) returns to the Comets after pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers April 7 in Washington, tossing 1.2 innings of relief and allowing one run and three hits...He made his season debut with OKC April 2 in a start against El Paso, allowing one run and two hits with one hit batter and two K's over 3.0 innings...He signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent in January and was on the Dodgers' active roster during the Tokyo Series but did not pitch and was optioned to OKC March 20...Sauer split time in the Kansas City and New York Yankees organizations last season after the Royals selected him with the second pick of the 2023 Rule 5 Draft from the Yankees. He made the Royals' Opening Day roster and his ML debut March 31, going on to make 14 relief appearances before rejoining the Yankees organization and making 27 appearances in the Minors...Sauer was drafted by the Yankees in 2017 in the second round of the MLB Draft from Righetti High School in Santa Maria, Calif.

Against the Express : 2025: 3-1 2024: 15-12 All-time: 194-152 At RR: 105-75

Round Rock and Oklahoma City meet for their first of three series this season. After facing one another 27 times in 2024, the two teams will face off 18 times in 2025 with all of the games coming within the first half of the PCL season. The teams also play one another May 13-18 in Round Rock and June 17-22 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 15-12, including going 9-6 at Dell Diamond and winning each of the final three games of the season between the teams Aug. 30-Sept. 1, 2024...Last season, Andre Lipcius paced OKC with 30 hits, 22 RBI, 14 walks and seven homers in 26 games against Round Rock...OKC outscored the Express, 152-105, in the 2024 season series and hit 30 homers compared to 23 for the Express...Oklahoma City has now won four straight season series against the Express, going 61-43 during the span, and OKC last lost a season series against Round Rock in 2019 (10-6).

Introductions : Despite last night's loss, the Comets own the best record in the PCL at 9-4 to start the 2025 season. After losing their season opener in Sugar Land March 28, the Comets won six straight games before dropping the final two games of their home series against El Paso, then rebounding with wins in three of the last four games...The Comets have won each of their first two series of the season - 2-1 in Sugar Land and 4-2 against El Paso - and own a 3-1 series lead in Round Rock. This is a second straight series in which OKC won each of the first three games...OKC has won at least nine of its first 13 games for the fifth time during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers (since 2015), as well as for the third time in the last four seasons (10-3 in 2023; 9-4 in 2022).

Late Show : Two of Oklahoma City's first 13 games of the season and two of the last eight games have extended into extra innings and the Comets fell to 1-1 in those games with last night's defeat. Both extra-inning games for the Comets this season have been decided in the 11th inning...The Comets went 7-4 in extra-inning games last season with four of those games extending into the 11th inning...Both road losses for the Comets so far this season have come in walk-off fashion, including last night in the 11th inning and in the ninth inning of a 4-3 loss in Sugar Land in the season opener March 28...Four of the team's first 13 games have been tied after eight innings, with OKC now 2-2 in those contests.

Kimistry : Hyeseong Kim led off Friday night's game with a home run, going deep on the second pitch of the night for the first home run of his U.S. career...His leadoff homer was the first of the season for OKC and the first since Alex Freeland did it Aug. 13, 2024 in Las Vegas...Kim has hit safely in eight of his last nine games with seven extra-base hits, going 13-for-43 (.302) with six RBI and 13 runs scored...Kim leads OKC with nine extra-base hits and 14 runs scored this season and is tied for second with 10 RBI and four stolen bases...His 14 runs scored and seven doubles are tied for the most in the PCL to start the season.

Blastoff: The Comets have homered in four straight games, totaling 10 home runs during their current road trip in Round Rock. Entering the series, OKC had hit just two homers over the previous eight games and five total through the first nine games of the season...The Comets' 15 home runs through 13 games now rank third-most in the PCL...Since April 8, OKC's 10 home runs are tied with Albuquerque for the most in the Minors...Michael Chavis has hit five of OKC's homers this season - tied for second-most in the league.

Turning Up Roses : Eddie Rosario singled and walked Friday to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, as he has hit safely in each game he has played in to start 2025, going 17-for-48 (.354) with seven extra-base hits, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored...The hitting streak is the longest by an OKC player this season and ranks fifth-longest in the league. The last OKC player with a hitting streak of 11 games was Trey Sweeney May 21-June 2, 2024 and the only hitting streak longer by an OKC player last season was a 17-game streak by Jonathan Araúz April 6-28, 2024...Rosario last hit safely in 11 straight games as part of a 14-game streak June 13-28, 2021 with Cleveland...On Thursday, Rosario went 4-for-5 with two home runs. It was his first four-hit game since Aug. 19, 2023 with Atlanta against San Francisco and his first multi-homer game since June 18, 2023 with the Braves against Colorado

Ready to Launch: The Comets offense was held to season lows Friday night with one run and five hits and was held scoreless over the game's final 10 innings - the Comets' longest scoreless streak at any point this season. The team went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position throughout yesterday's game...Friday snapped a stretch in which OKC had scored at least seven runs in three straight games and finished with a double-digit hit total six times in the previous seven games...Through the first three games in Round Rock, the Comets racked up 32 runs on 38 hits - including 19 for extra bases - with 19 walks and seven stolen bases...Despite last night's dip in production, the Comets' 89 runs scored and 23 stolen bases still lead the PCL, while OKC's 130 hits and 72 walks rank second. OKC's +29 run differential also leads the league...Entering Friday, OKC had collected at least five extra-base hits in five straight games for a total of 30 XBH, but was held to one extra-base hit Friday, tying the team's season-low mark from March 30 in Sugar Land.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland's six-game hitting streak and 12-game on-base streak both came to an end Friday. Over the previous six games, Freeland went 14-for-26 with five doubles and 14 RBI...Prior to last night, Freeland reached base in all 12 games this season and was one of five PCL players to do so to start 2025...Since April 4, Freeland leads all players in the Minors with 14 RBI while his 14 hits and six extra-base are tied for second-most during the stretch.

Fast as...Comets: The Comets stole four bases last night and continue to lead the PCL with 23 steals in 13 games. Over the past four seasons, OKC has not finished higher than sixth in the in the 10-team PCL, and going back further to when the PCL had 16 teams, OKC has not finished within the top half of the league in steals since 2016.

Around the Horn: Ryan Ward was the lone Comet to finish with a multi-hit game Friday and now has a team-leading 19 hits through 13 games...The Comets turned a season-high three double plays last night...Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips made the fourth appearance of his rehab assignment yesterday, retiring all three batters he faced in the fifth inning, including two via strikeout...The Comets allowed seven more walks last night, marking the eighth time in 13 games with at least six free passes. OKC's 85 walks this season are most among all teams in the Minors or Majors.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2025

