Isotopes Fall to Space Cowboys, 6-2

April 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - Rehabbing veteran Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. tossed four scoreless innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts, as the Space Cowboys coasted past the Isotopes 6-2 on Saturday.

Albuquerque will need to win tomorrow afternoon's finale in order to split the six-game series. McCullers is attempting a comeback after having not pitched in the Major Leagues since Game 3 of the 2022 World Series at Philadelphia.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, Albuquerque has still yet to win a series against the Space Cowboys. Sugar Land joined the PCL in 2021. In 18 all-time series, the Isotopes have lost 10 and split seven, pending tomorrow's result in the finale.

- Additionally, the Isotopes have not taken a series of any kind against Houston's Triple-A affiliate since sweeping the Fresno Grizzlies in a four-game set in the Duke City from Aug. 20-23, 2016. There have been 27 series that have taken place since (against Fresno, Round Rock and Sugar Land).

- Tonight marked the first time a pitcher who had previously started Game 7 of a World Series faced the Isotopes. McCullers started Game 7 for Houston at Los Angeles in 2017 when the Astros claimed the title.

- Albuquerque finished with four hits, tying a season-low (also: March 29 at Sacramento, April 1 vs. Salt Lake).

- The Isotopes saw their streak of nine consecutive games with a home run come to an end (21 total). They belted multiple long balls in the final six contests of the stretch.

- Albuquerque starter Anthony Molina took the loss, allowing eight hits and four runs (three earned) in 3.2 innings. Molina has relented 25 hits in 55 official at-bats against him this year, a .455 average.

- Jaden Hill pitched a perfect eighth inning, striking out the side in order. Hill has fanned 13 of 21 batters to step in against him this season without issuing a walk or hit by pitch.

- Jordan Beck threw out Brice Matthews attempting to score from second base on a single in the first inning. It was Albuquerque's fifth outfield assist of the campaign.

- Braxton Fulford remained hot at the plate with a 1-for-2 showing that included two walks. He has reached base safely in 16 of his last 25 plate appearances and also boasts a six-game hitting streak.

- Austin Nola was 2-for-4 in his second start with Albuquerque, after recording just six multi-hit games in all of last season for Omaha.

- Keston Hiura finished 0-for-3 with a walk and pair of strikeouts, and is hitless in 13 at-bats during this series. Hiura has punched out in 22 of 43 at-bats to start the season.

- Nola was called for catcher's interference, the first time an Isotopes backstop committed the infraction since Hunter Goomdan on Aug. 22, 2024 at Sugar Land.

- Space Cowboys "piggyback" starter A.J. Blubaugh finished the game with 4.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts.

On Deck: Albuquerque will send left-handed pitcher Jack O'Loughlin to the mound Sunday, opposed by Sugar Land right-hander Miguel Ullola. First pitch from Constellation Field is set for 1:05 pm MT (2:05 CT).

