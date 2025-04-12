Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

April 12, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 4/12 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Emerson Hancock (0-1, 5.40) vs. Sacramento LHP Carson Wisenhunt (1-1, 1.69)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Luis F. Castillo (#36) - optioned to Tacoma

THE RAINIERS : Dropped their sixth consecutive game on Friday night, falling 3-1 to Sacramento...the River Cats scored a pair of unearned runs in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead...the Rainiers were held without a hit until the fifth inning when Rhylan Thomas led of the frame with his first home run of the season, cutting the deficit to 2-1...the first two Tacoma batters in the sixth got aboard with a pair of singles, but could not produce a run from it as a double play eliminated the threat...Sacramento added one more run in the seventh inning by hitting three consecutive singles with one out...in the ninth, the Rainiers got the tying runs on base with two outs, but could not drive them in, falling 3-1.

HANCOCK's HOME COOKING : RHP Emerson Hancock will make his first home start of the season tonight...Hancock went 5-2 with a 2.44 ERA in 11 starts at Cheney Stadium last year...he held opponents to a .212 batting average at home, opposed to a .306 clip in six road starts in 2024...Hancock has made three starts against Sacramento in his career, going 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA (18.2 IP/4 ER), walking seven and striking out 15...in his two starts againts Sacramento at home, he has allowed just two earned runs in 12.2 innings.

BIG BEN RINGS AT FOUR : INF Ben Williamson tied his career-highs for hits and RBI on Thursday, going 3-for-4 with four RBI...it's the ninth three-hit game for Williamson and his second four-RBI game of his career...Williamson leads the Rainiers with both 15 hits and eight RBI on the season...of Williamson's 15 hits this season, two have been to the pull-side, six have been straightaway and seven have gone to the opposite field...Williamson worked an 11-pitch at-bat in the first inning on Thursday, the most for a Rainiers batter this season and one of 11 hitters in the PCL to do so in 2025.

FOREVER YOUNG ON BASE : INF Cole Young has reached base in each of the last nine games, a the longest streak for the Rainiers in the early stages of 2025...in that span, Young is hitting .212 (7x33) with two doubles, one triple and one RBI, walking seven times and striking out only four times...Young ranks eighth in the PCL in exit velocity (among qualified hitters) with an average 93.1 mph average EV...of the nine batters in the PCL with an average EV of at least 93 mph, Young is one of two to be hitting below .333...Young is also seeing 4.053 pitches per plate appearance, the most on the Rainiers roster.

ON THE SKID : Over the course of the Rainiers six-game losing skid, they have surrendered 48 total runs in 52.0 innings...of those 48, 26 have been scored in 4.0 innings...the Rainiers offense has hit .204, averaging 3.2 runs per game in the six-game span...the Rainiers have not had a hit with runners in scoring position in three of their last four games.

SAY HELLO TO SACRAMENTO : The Sacramento River Cats make their way to Tacoma for the first time in 2025 and the first of three trips to Cheney Stadium this season...The Rainiers went 6-12 against Sacramento last season, going 2-4 at home and 4-8 at Sutter Health Park...the six-game set from June 10-15 was originally scheduled to be played in Sacramento, but was relocated to Tacoma...UTL Samad Taylor led the charge against the River Cats in 2024, registering a team-best 20 hits...he also went 10-for-12 in stolen base attempts against the River Cats...The Rainiers hit .273 at home against the River Cats in 2024, compared to .221 at Sutter Health Park...10 of the 15 home runs the Rainiers hit against Sacramento also came at home, despite playing six more games at Sutter Health Park.

REHAB RUNDOWN : RHP Troy Taylor was sent to the Rainiers on April 1 to begin a Major League Rehab assignment...Taylor was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on March 27 (retro March 24) for a right lat strain...Taylor threw in seven spring training games with Seattle, allowing two runs on five hits in 5.1 innings with one walk and one strikeout...Taylor spent 2024 between High-A Everett, Double-A Arkansas and Seattle, going 3-4 with a 1.27 ERA in the minor leagues and 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA in 21 Major League appearances...in his four outings with the Rainiers, Taylor has allowed six runs on eight hits, striking out three in 2.2+ innings...his fastball has averaged 95.8 mph and topped out at 97.9 mph.

MARINERS UPDATE : The Mariners won their series opener against the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Friday...Bryce Miller allowed one run on two hits in 5.0 innings, striking out five...Jorge Polanco and Rowdy Tellez homered in the first and second innings, respectively, to give Seattle a 2-0 lead...with the game tied at three in the eighth, Cal Raleigh cracked a two-run home run to put the Mariners in front 5-3...Andres Muñoz picked up his fifth save of the season in the win.

