Aviators Host Defending PCL Champions, Sugar Land in Six-Game Homestand from April 15-20

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, will host the defending PCL & Triple-A champions, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, April 15 at 11:05 a.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The second homestand will consist of six-game games from Tuesday-Sunday, April 15-20. Game times: Wednesday-Thursday at 6:35 p.m.; Friday-Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and the series finale on Easter Sunday (April 20) at 12:05 p.m.

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) on channel 5.2, Cox cable channel 125, YoutubeTV and Fubo will broadcast two games on Wednesday, April 16 and Sunday, April 20. A total of 30 home games will be broadcast by SSSEN during the 2025 season.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, are currently on a six-game road trip against the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The series will conclude on Sunday, April 13.

The Aviators are in their 42nd season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2025 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday (with one exception, May 26 at Sugar Land) for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

PACFIC COAST LEAGUE: The PCL is in its 122nd season (1903-2020, 2022 -) and consists of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. West Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; East Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Comets, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The 10-team league in 2021 was named Triple-A West and returned as the PCL in 2022!

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, April 15: School Day Game/ Jackie Robinson Day at 11:05 a.m.

Wednesday, April 16: Bark on the Berm/Doodle Night

Thursday, April 17: Ohana Night/$2.00 Beer Night

Friday, April 18: Post-game Fireworks/Princess Night

Saturday, April 19: Meet Blippi and Meekah Night

2025 AVIATORS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE/THEME NIGHTS:

For the complete list of Aviators Promotions/Theme Nights, please click on SCHEDULE on the Aviators website, then the dropdown menu under Promotional Giveaways & Theme Nights.

2025 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 9 dates, Las Vegas total is 60,427 for an average of 6,714 with two sellouts. The season-high crowd was 11,148 vs. Sacramento on April 5. The all-time attendance total now stands at 14,646,811. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 41 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-24).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over six seasons (2019, 2021-25) is 2,645,800 which includes 95 sellouts.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

