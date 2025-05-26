Aviators Luis Morales Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (May 19-25)

May 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, today announced that Luis Morales was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week (May 19-25). He is the second Aviators player to receive PCL Pitcher of the Week honors in 2025! He joins right-hander J.T. Ginn (March 24-30).

The right-hander made his Triple-A debut on Saturday, May 24 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, at Constellation Field. He pitched six no-hit innings to record the victory (Aviators 6-1). He walked one and struck out seven (19 total batters faced) on 88 pitches (62 strikes).

He began the 2025 campaign with Double-A Midland of the Texas League. He appeared in eight games (all starts) and posted a 3-1 record with a 2.98 ERA. He allowed 28 hits and struck out 53 batters in 42.1 innings pitched. He was promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas on May 20.

He has played professionally for three seasons in the Athletics organization. He signed as a minor league free agent on January 15, 2023. He was ranked by Baseball America as the No. 5 prospect in the Athletics system entering the 2025 season. He represented the A's organization at the 2024 MLB Futures Game and was ranked the organization's No. 3 prospect in 2024 according to MLB Pipeline.

In 2024, he played the entire season with Single-A Lansing of the Midwest League. He appeared in 22 games (all starts) and posted a 2-4 record with a 4.22 ERA. He allowed 71 hits and struck out 84 batters in 81.0 innings pitched.

The Aviators have the best record in the 10-team PCL at 32-18 (.640). Las Vegas will host the Oklahoma City Comets (30-21, 2.5), Triple-A affiliate of the 2024 World Series Champions Los Angeles Dodgers, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, May 27 - June 1.

