Country Night Featuring Pre-Game Concert by Austin Van, Science Night, Pride Night with Hat Giveaway and Fireworks Show Highlight Upcoming Homestand

May 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their fifth homestand of the season tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first contest of a six- game set against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, affiliate of the Houston Astros. Please click here to access b-roll and photos.

Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, May 27 at 6:35 pm -¢

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting) This Wednesday, May 28 at 6:35 pm -¢

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting) This Thursday, May 29 at 6:35 pm -¢

Strikeout the Stigma - Mental Health Awareness Night -¢

Baseball Card giveaway, courtesy of Duke City Games (first 1,000 fans) - Get your Isotopes 2025 team set featuring Chase Dollander, Adael Amador, Zach Agnos, Orbit and more! -¢

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting) This Friday, May 30 at 6:35 pm -¢

Country Night - Yee-haw! Come on down to Isotopes Park to enjoy some good 'ole country-themed fun! -¢

Pre-Game Austin Van concert in the Berm (approximately 5:15-6:00 pm) -¢

Cowbell giveaway, courtesy of New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau (3,000) -¢

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:40-6:00 pm, presented by Duke City Games -¢

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting) This Saturday, May 31 at 6:35 pm -¢

Science Night - Enjoy interactive exhibits on the concourse! -¢

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Eastern New Mexico University and The City of Portales (weather permitting) -¢

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting) This Sunday, June 1 at 6:05 pm -¢

Pride Night - Show your Pride! Local non-profit organizations will be on the concourse plus specialty Isotopes pride merchandise sold in the Pro Shop! -¢

Pride Hat giveaway, courtesy of iRepairNM (first 1,500 fans) -¢

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting) Ticket Availability Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







